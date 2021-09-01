NEST Result 2021 Date And Time: NEST 2021 Result To Be Declared Today, Here's How To Check

Quick links:
NEST Result 2021: The National Institute of Science Education and Research, also known as NISER is all set to release the NSET 2021 result soon. The National Entrance Screening Test result will be released on Wednesday, September 1, 2021. NEST result will be out at 8 pm. Candidates who took the written examination which was held on August 14, 2021, will be able to can check their results on the official website of NISER, nestexam.in. Candidates are hereby informed that the merit lists for NISER and CEBS have been prepared separately. Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to check their scorecards once it is released.
The official notice on NEST 2021 result reads, “Results of the NEST-2021 examination will be announced by 8:00 pm on September 1, 2021.”
It should be noted that the percentile score has been calculated based on the relative performance of all the qualified candidates in the respective session. In NEST Result 2021, the three best scores from the four sections have been considered. Candidates who seek admission to the National Institute of Science Education and Research and the Center for Excellence in Basic Sciences sit for this exam.