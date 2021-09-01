Last Updated:

NEST Result 2021 Date And Time: NEST 2021 Result To Be Declared Today, Here's How To Check

NEST Result 2021 will be released on September 1 at 8 pm. Registered candidates who took the exam can check the steps to download scorecards here.

Nest result 2021

NEST Result 2021: The National Institute of Science Education and Research, also known as NISER is all set to release the NSET 2021 result soon. The National Entrance Screening Test result will be released on Wednesday, September 1, 2021. NEST result will be out at 8 pm. Candidates who took the written examination which was held on August 14, 2021, will be able to can check their results on the official website of NISER, nestexam.in. Candidates are hereby informed that the merit lists for NISER and CEBS have been prepared separately. Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to check their scorecards once it is released.

NEST Result Date and Time

  • The result release date is September 1, 2021
  • The results will be released at 8 pm
  • The answer key was released on August 21, 2021
  • The last date to raise objections was August 23, 2021.

The official notice on NEST 2021 result reads, “Results of the NEST-2021 examination will be announced by 8:00 pm on September 1, 2021.”

NEST Result Download Steps 

  • Candidates who took the exam should visit the official website of NEST Exam, nestexam.in.
  • On the homepage, candidates will have to click on the link which reads 'NEST Result 2021'. It should be noted that the link will only be visible after 8 pm. 
  • Candidates will be redirected to another page where they will have to enter the required credentials to log in
  • Post doing this, the results will be displayed on the screen and candidates are advised to cross-check details and take a printout of the same.

It should be noted that the percentile score has been calculated based on the relative performance of all the qualified candidates in the respective session. In NEST Result 2021, the three best scores from the four sections have been considered. Candidates who seek admission to the National Institute of Science Education and Research and the Center for Excellence in Basic Sciences sit for this exam. 

