NFL Recruitment 2021: Apply For 183 Non-executive Posts; Check Pay Scale & Eligibility

The recruitment notification for the National Fertilizers Limited (NFL) has been announced. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for NFL non-executive posts by visiting the official website of nationalfertilizers.com. The application procedure started today and will end on November 10, 2021. This recruitment drive will fill a total of 183 non-executive posts.

According to the NFL recruitment cell, the number is tentative and varies at the discretion of the MFL and in compliance with the presidential directives. Before applying, candidates must check the eligibility criteria and other important details given below. To apply candidates can also use the direct link given here - NFL Recruitment 2021 (Apply Here)

NFL recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

Name of the department/unit Number of vacancies Panipat 62 Bathinda 49 Vijaipur 57 Marketing 15

NFL recruitment 2021: NFL Posts Eligibility | Salary scale

Candidates who apply for NFL recruitment have graduation, ITI, or diploma degree in the relevant field from recognized universities.

Having a minimum score of 50% marks in the qualifying examination is necessary.

Candidates aged between 18 years to 30 years are eligible to apply.

The pay scale for this post is around 20,000 to Rs 50,000, but the salary varies according to the posts.

NFL recruitment: Application Fees | Selection Process

Candidates belonging to the EWS/OBC category are required to pay Rs. 200 as application fees.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance, as they will have to face a computer-based online objective test followed by a document verification round.

Image: PTI