NHAI Recruitment 2021 Through GATE Score: Apply Now For 42 Deputy Manager Posts

NHAI Recruitment 2021: National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has released an official notification for the recruitment against 41 vacancies for the post of deputy manager. The recruitment will be based on the GATE 2021 scores in the discipline of Civil Engineering. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for the posts on or before May 28 by visiting the official website- http://vacancy.nhai.org/vacancy/DMApplicationForm.aspx.

NHAI Recruitment 2021: Important Dates

Deputy Manager (Technical) – 41 Posts

UR category - 18 Posts

ST category - 6 Posts

OBC (NCL) Central List only - 4 Posts

EWS category - 10 Posts

NHAI Recruitment 2021: Educational Qualification

Candidates who have a degree in Civil Engineering from a recognized University/ Institute can apply for the posts. The candidates should also have a valid Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) Score 2021 in Civil Engineering discipline.

NHAI Recruitment 2021: GATE 2021 Age Limit

The upper age limit for the post is 30 years (Age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per govt. norms)

NHAI GATE 2021 Salary:

The selected candidates will be paid under the Level 10 of Pay Matrix of 7th CPC (Pre-revised: Pay Band-3 [(Rs.15,600-39,100/-) + Grade Pay of Rs.5400/-)] with Central DA

NHAI GATE 2021 Selection Process

Selection will be done on the basis of the GATE 2021 Score in the Civil Engineering discipline. However, NHAI reserves the right to invite candidates for interviews, as per cut-off for respective category subsequently to be decided by NHAI.

