NHIDCL Recruitment 2021: Application Begins For 60 Managerial Posts, Here's How To Apply

NHIDCL Recruitment 2021: National Highway and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited has opened more than 60 vacancies for 10 posts. The posts include general manager, deputy general manager, manager, assistant manager, and junior managers. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online.

NHIDCL Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

There are 20 vacancies for the post of Deputy Manager(T/P), 5 for Deputy manager (Fin),20 for Manager(T/P),5 for Manager(Fin),1 for Manager(Legal), 2 for Assistant Manager (HR), 6 is for Junior Manager (HR), 1 for Junior Manager legal, 1 for Junior Manager (Rajbhasha).

NHIDCL Recruitment 2021:Important date

The last date to apply is 30th June 2021. Candidates need to apply before 6 pm.



NHIDCL Recruitment 2021: Contract basis

The vacancies mentioned above are contract-based. The contract is initially for three years which may be extended for two more years with the company’s approval. It can be extended to the maximum age limit of 65 years.

NHIDCL Recruitment 2021: Remuneration

The remuneration, as well as terms and conditions of the officers selected on a contract basis, will be governed as per extant rules of the Indian government.

NHIDCL Recruitment 2021: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates can check their educational qualifications, experience, and other details on the official website of NHIDCL.

For more details check the notification on the official website of NHIDCL.

Click here to apply- https://nhidcl.com



NHIDCL Recruitment 2021:How to apply

Candidates can submit their application in the prescribed format through proper channels along with a photograph addressed to Director (A&F), National Highway and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited, 3rd Floor, PTI Building, 4-Parliament Street, New Delhi-110001.



NHIDCL Recruitment 2021: Points to consider while applying

Application of candidates who were given an appointment on contract during the last two years but did not join will not be considered this time.



Candidates who are willing to be considered for more than posts shall submit separate applications for each post.

About NHIDCL

National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited has been set up by the Government of India as a Corporation under the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways to fast pace construction/up-gradation and widening of National Highways in the North-Eastern Region and areas that share International boundaries with neighboring countries.