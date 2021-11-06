NHM AP MLHP Recruitment 2021: Deadline To Apply For 3393 Posts End Today

AP CFW MLHP Recruitment 2021: Commissionerate of Health & Family Welfare Mission Directorate (CFW), National Health Mission (NHM), Andhra Pradesh recently announced a recruitment drive. The NHM AP MLHP recent recruitment drive aims to hire 3,393 Mid-Level Health providers on a contract basis.

The deadline to apply for above mentioned posts under NHM AP MLHP Recruitment ends on Saturday, November 6. All the interested candidates can check the important dates as well as the list of websites that they need to check here. The recruitment details such as eligibility, age limit, important dates, and other details have been mentioned here.

NHM AP MLHP Recruitment for 3393 Posts: Websites to check

hmfw.ap.gov.in cfw.ap.nic.in

MLHP Recruitment: Important Dates

The application window for recent recruitment drive was opened on October 23, 2021

The deadline to submit the online application is November 6, 2021

The provisional merit list will be published on November 10, 2021

The deadline for receipt of objections on the provisional merit list is November 12, 2021

The final merit list is scheduled to be out on November 15, 2021

The publication of provisional selection list will be out on November 19, 2021

Deadline for receipt of objections on provisional selection list is November 21, 2021

The final selection list will be published on November 24, 2021

Counselling is scheduled to begin on November 27, 2021

The deadline for counselling will end by the end of November on November 30, 2021

NHM AP MLHP: Vacancy Details

Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam - 633 posts

East Godavari, West Godavari and Krishna - 1003 posts

Guntur, Prakasam and Nellore - 786 posts

Chittoor, Kadapa, Ananthapur and Kurnool - 971 posts

AP CFW MLHP: Age and eligibility

Interested candidates must have completed B.Sc. (Nursing) from recognised university and registered in the AP Nursing Council.

The upper age limit to apply is 35 years (40 years in case of BC, SC, ST, Physically Handicapped and Ex-service men).

Candidates will be selected on the basis of screening.

How to apply?

Interested candidates will have to visit the official website hmfw.ap.gov.in by the end of November 6, 2021.

On the homepage, click on the notification which reads "Applications are Invited from the Eligible Candidates for Filling up Mid-Level Health Providers in Sub Centers-Health and Wellness Centers"

Then on the page, click on "MLHP ONLINE APPLICATION FORM (PLEASE CLICK HERE)"

Candidates will have to enter Aadhaar number and mobile number and click on submit.

Fill in other required details and upload necessary documents and click on submit.

Here is the direct link to apply for NHM AP MLHP Recruitment of 3393 candidates.