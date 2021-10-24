NHM AP MLHP Recruitment 2021: Here's How To Apply For 3393 Positions

AP CFW MLHP Recruitment 2021: Commissionerate of Health & Family Welfare Mission Directorate (CFW), National Health Mission (NHM), Andhra Pradesh has announced its recruitment drive. It aims to hire 3,393 Mid-Level Health providers on contract basis. All the interested candidates can check the important dates here. The website on which recruitment details have been uploaded has been mentioned below. Recruitment details such as eligibility, age limit, important dates, and other details have been mentioned here.

Websites to check

hmfw.ap.gov.in cfw.ap.nic.in

MLHP Recruitment: Important Dates

The application window was opened on October 23, 2021

The deadline to submit the online application is November 6, 2021

The provisional merit list will be published on November 10, 2021

The deadline for receipt of objections on provisional merit list is November 12, 2021

The final merit list will be out on November 15, 2021

The publication of provisional selection list will be out on November 19, 2021

Last date for receipt of objections on provisional selection list is November 21, 2021

The final selection list will be published on November 24, 2021

Counselling will begin on November 27, 2021

The deadline for counselling will end on November 30, 2021

Vacancy Details

Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam - 633 posts

East Godavari, West Godavari and Krishna - 1003 posts

Guntur, Prakasam and Nellore - 786 posts

Chittoor, Kadapa, Ananthapur and Kurnool - 971 posts

AP CFW MLHP: Eligibility Criteria and Age Limit

Candidates must have completed B.Sc. (Nursing) from recognised university and registered in the AP Nursing Council.

Upper age limit to apply is 35 years (40 years in case of BC, SC, ST, Physically Handicapped and Ex-service men)

AP MLHP Positions: Selection Process