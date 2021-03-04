NHM Haryana CHO Admit Card 2021 Released Online; See How To Download

The National Health Mission (NHM), Haryana on Friday released the NHM Haryana CHO admit card 2021. The candidates had been eagerly waiting to get an update about the NHM Haryana CHO admit card for quite some time now. The candidates who had registered themselves for the examination of NHM Haryana recruitment can now go to the official website of the National Health Mission (NHM), Haryana at nhmharyana.gov.in and do the NHM Haryana CHO admit card download.

NHM Haryana CHO admit card 2021 released

The admit cards are released for the written exam of Mid Level Health Providers-cum-Community Health Officer, CHO. Those candidates who have been shortlisted to appear in the upcoming written examination can now download the admit cards. The NHM Haryana recruitment is for the 671 posts in NHM Haryana vacancy of CHO posts. The NHM CHO exam date is March 7, 2021. The exam will be conducted this Sunday in one session from 11.30 am to 1.30 pm. The reporting time for the candidates is 10.30 am. All the candidates who will be clearing in the upcoming written examination for the 671 posts in NHM Haryana recruitment will be called for a counselling and document verification process.

After the process is done, the candidate will be appointed as the Community Health Officer, CHO in NHM Haryana. Candidates will have to carry a copy of their admit card and a photo identity proof while appearing for the written exam. If any candidate fails to do so, he will not be allowed to sit for the exam. The candidate should also make sure that their details are correctly mentioned on the admit card or not. Here is a look at how to do the NHM Haryana CHO admit card 2021 download.

How to download NHM Haryana CHO admit card?

Go to the official website of the National Health Mission (NHM), Haryana at nhmharyana.gov.in and click on the ‘Career’ tab and then on the ‘New Job Opening’ tab.

You will be redirected to a new page. Look for the link of NHM Haryana CHO admit card download for 671 posts of Mid-Level Health Providers-cum-Community Health Officers.

You will be redirected to a new page. Enter the required credentials and click on login.

Your NHM Haryana CHO admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Download and take a printout of it for future reference.

Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of the National Health Mission (NHM), Haryana at nhmharyana.gov.in to know about all the latest updates and news related to the NHM CHO exam date and other important details of the recruitment.

