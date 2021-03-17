NHM MP Recruitment 2021: Apply Now For 102 Vacancies For Quality Monitor, Consultant Posts

Quick links:
NHM MP Recruitment: The National Health Mission, Madhya Pradesh (NHM MP) has invited applications for recruitment against 102 vacancies for the posts of District Quality Monitor and District Consultant posts. Interested and eligible persons can fill the NHM MP Recruitment application form on nhmmp.gov.in. The form for NHM MP Recruitment was released on March 15. Interested candidates must note that the last date for online application is April 15, 2021. Here are more details about the recruitment drive.
According to NHM MP notification, NHM has invited applications for the post of District Quality Monitor and District Consultant Jobs. A total of 102 posts are available for this NHM MP vacancy. Candidates who have completed their qualification in Class 10+2, B.Sc, BDS, BAMS, Post Graduation, MBBS, MPH are eligible to apply for this NHM MP Recruitment 2021.
The National Health Mission (NHM) was launched by the Government of India in 2013. It is a subsuming scheme that involves the National Rural Health Mission and the National Urban Health Mission. The scheme is currently headed by Mission Director and monitored by National Level Monitors appointed by the Government of India.
