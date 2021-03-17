NHM MP Recruitment 2021: Apply Now For 102 Vacancies For Quality Monitor, Consultant Posts

NHM MP Recruitment: The National Health Mission, Madhya Pradesh (NHM MP) has invited applications for recruitment against 102 vacancies for the posts of District Quality Monitor and District Consultant posts. Interested and eligible persons can fill the NHM MP Recruitment application form on nhmmp.gov.in. The form for NHM MP Recruitment was released on March 15. Interested candidates must note that the last date for online application is April 15, 2021. Here are more details about the recruitment drive.

NHM MP Recruitment 2021

According to NHM MP notification, NHM has invited applications for the post of District Quality Monitor and District Consultant Jobs. A total of 102 posts are available for this NHM MP vacancy. Candidates who have completed their qualification in Class 10+2, B.Sc, BDS, BAMS, Post Graduation, MBBS, MPH are eligible to apply for this NHM MP Recruitment 2021.

Eligibility for NHM MP Eligibility

District Quality Monitor : Class 10+2/MBBS/Ayush/BDS/MPH. Age Limit: The candidate should be between 21 years to 40 years as of January 1, 2021.

: Class 10+2/MBBS/Ayush/BDS/MPH. Age Limit: The candidate should be between 21 years to 40 years as of January 1, 2021. District Consultant: Class 10+2/BDS/BAMS/B.Sc./M.Ch/Post Graduation. Age Limit: The candidate should be between 21 years to 40 years as of January 1, 2021.

Class 10+2/BDS/BAMS/B.Sc./M.Ch/Post Graduation. Age Limit: The candidate should be between 21 years to 40 years as of January 1, 2021. Salary: Rs. 30,000 per month.

Important dates & details related to the vacancy

Starting of Online Registration: March 15, 2021

Closing of Online Registration: April 15, 2021

District Quality Monitor: 51 Posts

District Consultant: 51 Posts

How to apply for NHM MP Recruitment 2021?

Visit nhmmp.gov.in

You will find an activated link for the posts.

Click on the ‘Apply Now’ option.

Key in your credentials in the form and attach all the necessary documents.

Click Submit.

Click here for the official notification for District Quality Monitor

Click here for the official notifcation for District Consultant

More about the National Health Mission

The National Health Mission (NHM) was launched by the Government of India in 2013. It is a subsuming scheme that involves the National Rural Health Mission and the National Urban Health Mission. The scheme is currently headed by Mission Director and monitored by National Level Monitors appointed by the Government of India.

