NHM Recruitment 2021: Application Open For 3006 CHO Vacancies; Check Direct Link, Details

The Karnataka National Health Mission has released the NHM application form for the selection of Community Health Officers (CHO). Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the NHM Recruitment 2021 by visiting the official website of the NHM Karnataka - karunadu.karnataka.gov.in. Candidates can fill out the application form till October 18, 2021. This recruitment drive will fill a total of 3006 CHO vacancies.

Notably, only those candidates who have a graduate degree in BSc Nursing can apply, and selection will be solely based on the candidate's performance in the written examination. This year the examination will be conducted in pen-paper mode and the examination will comprise objective-type questions. Check out the important dates below.

NHM Recruitment 2021: NHM Karnataka 2021 Important Dates

Name of the event Date Online application begins on September 27, 2021 at 11:30 am Last date to fill the application form October 18, 2021 at 5:00 pm Date of exam October 23, 2021 District Wise Merit List October 25, 2021 Final selection list November 5, 2021 Deputation of integrated batch December 28, 2021

NHM Karnataka Recruitment 2021: Vacancy Details

Name of the district Number of vacancies Belgaum 476 Tumkur 404 Mysore 327 Dakshin Kannada 323 Bengaluru urban 81 Udupi 249 Remaining 1146

NHM Karnataka 2021: More details | Eligibility

After the selection of the candidates, they will have to work under the District Health Society, which comes under NHM.

The recruitment is on a contract basis

Candidates who are below the age of 35 years are eligible to apply.

Having a degree from Karnataka State Nursing Council or Indian Nursing Council is necessary.

