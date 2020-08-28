NHPC Recruitment 2020: Applications For 86 Posts Of Engineer And Officers Open Tomorrow

National Hydroelectric Power Corporation in its recent notification has mentioned that the application process of NHPC recruitment 2020 will be starting from tomorrow i.e. August 29, 2020. The NHPC recruitment 2020 is for the various posts of engineers and officers. All the interested and eligible candidates can apply to the NHPC vacancies from tomorrow on the official website of the National Hydroelectric Power Corporation at nhpcindia.com. Here is everything you need to know about the NHPC recruitment 2020.

NHPC recruitment 2020

This NHPC recruitment 2020 is being conducted for a total of 86 posts of engineers and officers. The selection in NHPC recruitment 2020 will be done on the basis of marks obtained by a candidate in GATE, NET, CLAT, and CA or CMA examination. No additional written test will be taken for the selection in NHPC recruitment 2020.

The official NHPC recruitment notification reads, “Candidates shall be shortlisted out of the candidates registered with NHPC as per merit based on the UGC NET – June 2020 marks and will be provisionally selected and extended 'Offer of Appointment' on a provisional basis.” Here is a look at the important dates of NHPC recruitment 2020.

Also Read | GEDCOL, NHPC Sign MoU To Develop Floating Solar Power Projects In Odisha

Important dates of NHPC recruitment 2020

Starting date of online registration of application by candidates in NHPC recruitment 2020 – Saturday, August 29, 2020

Last date of registration of online application by candidates in NHPC recruitment 2020 – Monday, September 28, 2020.

Also Read | DHSE Kerala Plus Two SAY Exam 2020 To Start From September 22

Details of NHPC vacancy

Trainee Engineer (Civil) – 30 posts

Trainee Engineer (Mechanical) – 21 posts

Trainee Officer (HR) – 05 posts

Trainee Officer (Law) – 08 posts

Trainee Officer (Finance) – 22 posts

Also Read | HBSE Result 2020: HBSE 10th & 12th Result Certificate To Be Distributed On September 1

Also Read | MYSY Scholarship Eligibility Criteria 2020: Details Available On The Official Website

See the official NHPC recruitment notification HERE

NHPC vacancy

After the selection in NHPC recruitment 2020, the selected candidates will be placed in various parts of the country and also abroad. They will be placed at projects or power stations or offices including joint ventures & subsidiary companies of NHPC. The official NHPC recruitment notification mentions, “The selected candidates for the post of Trainee Engineer / Officer of General and OBC (NCL)/EWS category will be required to execute a service agreement bond of `2.50 lakhs and for SC/ST `1.25 lakhs and successfully complete a minimum period of four years of service in the NHPC Ltd. including the period spent on training.” Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website and the official NHPC recruitment notification to know about the latest updates and news related to NHPC vacancies.