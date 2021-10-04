Last Updated:

NIACL AO Admit Card 2021 Released, Here's Direct Link To Download Hall Tickets

NIACL AO Admit Card 2021 has been released on the official website today. Registered candidates can download their hall tickets by following these steps.

Written By
Ruchika Kumari
NIACL AO Admit Card 2021

Image: Pexels


NIACL AO Admit Card 2021: New India Assurance Corporation Limited also known as NIACL has released the NIACL AO generalist admit card. NIACL AO call letter 2021 is for the upcoming Phase-1 online objective examination for AO (Generalist) (State-l) recruitment exam 2021. Candidates can now download their hall tickets from the official website. The official website to check hall tickets is newindia.co.in. Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to download their call letter.

The exam for which the hall ticket has been released is scheduled to be conducted on October 16, 2021. The admit card has all the details like exam centre, reporting time, and guidelines that need to be followed. The company earlier issued a notice regarding the release of admit cards. The notice reads, “Eligible candidates who have indicated that they are interested in availing Pre-Recruitment Training will be sent necessary information and instructions on their registered e-mail ids shortly. Please keep checking your registered e-mail ids for updates. Pre-recruitment training will be online”.

New India Assurance Corporation Limited Recruitment: Selection Process

NIACL through this recruitment aims to select 300 candidates for the post of Administrative Officer. The candidates will be selected on the basis of two exams i.e Phase I and Phase II. Phase I will be held on October 16 and Phase II is scheduled to be conducted in November 2021. Post all these rounds are conducted, selected candidates will be called for interview.

Steps to download NIACL AO admit card 2021 for Phase 1 exam

  • Registered candidates should visit the official website at newindia.co.in. 
  • On the homepage, click on the 'recruitment' option shown on the top
  • Then on the redirected page, click on the "CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD CALL-LETTER FOR PHASE-I (PRELIMINARY) EXAM" option.
  • Candidates will be redirected to a page where they will have to enter their Registration No / Roll No and Password / DOB (dd-mm-yy) and click on the download
  • The admit card will be displayed on the screen
  • Cross-check the details and download the same
  • Candidates should take a printout to carry it to exam hall along with one valid Id proof 

Here is the direct link to download call letters

READ | APSC Admit Card 2021 for Junior Engineer post released; Here's the direct link
READ | OSSC Mains admit card 2021 released for Oct 3 exam, here's direct link to download
READ | MTET Admit Card 2021: Meghalaya TET admit card released, here's how to download it
READ | MAH LLB CET Admit Card 2021 released, here's how to download hall tickets
READ | UBI SO Admit Card 2021 released for Oct 9 exam, here's how to download hall tickets
Tags: NIACL AO Admit Card 2021, NIACL AO, NIACL AO call letter 2021
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND