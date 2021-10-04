NIACL AO Admit Card 2021 Released, Here's Direct Link To Download Hall Tickets

NIACL AO Admit Card 2021: New India Assurance Corporation Limited also known as NIACL has released the NIACL AO generalist admit card. NIACL AO call letter 2021 is for the upcoming Phase-1 online objective examination for AO (Generalist) (State-l) recruitment exam 2021. Candidates can now download their hall tickets from the official website. The official website to check hall tickets is newindia.co.in. Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to download their call letter.

The exam for which the hall ticket has been released is scheduled to be conducted on October 16, 2021. The admit card has all the details like exam centre, reporting time, and guidelines that need to be followed. The company earlier issued a notice regarding the release of admit cards. The notice reads, “Eligible candidates who have indicated that they are interested in availing Pre-Recruitment Training will be sent necessary information and instructions on their registered e-mail ids shortly. Please keep checking your registered e-mail ids for updates. Pre-recruitment training will be online”.

New India Assurance Corporation Limited Recruitment: Selection Process

NIACL through this recruitment aims to select 300 candidates for the post of Administrative Officer. The candidates will be selected on the basis of two exams i.e Phase I and Phase II. Phase I will be held on October 16 and Phase II is scheduled to be conducted in November 2021. Post all these rounds are conducted, selected candidates will be called for interview.

Steps to download NIACL AO admit card 2021 for Phase 1 exam