NIACL AO Admit Card For Mains Exam Released, Here's How To Download

New India Assurance Company Limited has released the NIACL AO admit card for the Administrative Officer (AO) Mains recruitment examination. The hall tickets have been released for the second phase of the written exam which is scheduled to be conducted on December 4, 2021. All those candidates who have qualified the prelims exam are eligible to appear for Mains exam. The admit cards for the Mains exam can be downloaded from the official websites newindia.co.in.

To be noted that in the Main exam, they will be asked questions from different sections. The sections are reasoning, English language, general awareness, quantitative aptitude and test of English language. NIACL AO Mains will have both objective and descriptive type questions and candidates will get 90 minutes time to take the examination. The steps to download NIACL AO admit card has been attached below.

NIACL AO Prelims and Mains exam 2021: Important Dates

NIACL AO Prelims exam was conducted on October 16, 2021

NIACL AO Prelims result was released on November 2, 2021

NIACL AO Mains exam will be conducted on December 4, 2021

The NIACL AO Mains result release official date has not been announced. However, it is expected to be out in December 2021.

NIACL AO Mains Admit Card 2021: How to download call letter