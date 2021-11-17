NIACL AO Admit Card For Mains Exam Released, Here's How To Download

New India Assurance Company Limited has released the NIACL AO admit card for the Administrative Officer (AO) Mains recruitment examination. The hall tickets have been released for the second phase of the written exam which is scheduled to be conducted on December 4, 2021. All those candidates who have qualified the prelims exam are eligible to appear for Mains exam. The admit cards for the Mains exam can be downloaded from the official websites newindia.co.in.
To be noted that in the Main exam, they will be asked questions from different sections. The sections are reasoning, English language, general awareness, quantitative aptitude and test of English language. NIACL AO Mains will have both objective and descriptive type questions and candidates will get 90 minutes time to take the examination. The steps to download NIACL AO admit card has been attached below.
NIACL AO Prelims and Mains exam 2021: Important Dates
- NIACL AO Prelims exam was conducted on October 16, 2021
- NIACL AO Prelims result was released on November 2, 2021
- NIACL AO Mains exam will be conducted on December 4, 2021
- The NIACL AO Mains result release official date has not been announced. However, it is expected to be out in December 2021.
NIACL AO Mains Admit Card 2021: How to download call letter
- Candidates will have to go to the official website of New India Assurance Company Limited, NIACL at newindia.co.in.
- On the homepage, go to the 'Recruitment' tab
- Under that tab click on the link which reads, "CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD CALL-LETTER FOR PHASE-II (MAIN) EXAM"
- After being redirected to another page, candidates will have to enter credentials such as registration number or roll number and password or date of birth to log in
- The hall tickets will be displayed on the screen, candidates should cross-check the details mentioned on it
- Candidates should download and take its printout so as to carry it to the exam hall
- The candidates will be selected on the basis of their performances in prelims, mains and interview round