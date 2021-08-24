Last Updated:

NIACL AO Recruitment 2021: Apply Online For 300 Administrative Officer Posts

NIACL AO Recruitment 2021 has notified 300 seats for Administrative Officer recruitment. Candidates can apply before September 01, 2021. Check full details.

Written By
Amrit Burman
NIACL AO Recruitment 2021


If you are looking for a job, then this news is for you! The New India Assurance Company Ltd (NIACL) has opened recruitment window for 300 seats for Administrative Officer posts. Candidates who are interested can apply as Officers (Generalists) in the Scale I cadre. All the candidates who are interested and find themselves eligible for the posts can apply by visiting the official website of the NIACL AO Recruitment 2021.i.e. www.newindia.co.in/. It must be noted that no other mode of application will be accepted other than online registration. 

NIACL Administrative officer recruitment | Official Notification

  • NIACL AO Recruitment 2021: Candidates can check the official notification here-NIACL Administrative officer recruitment.
  • All those candidates who get selected for the NIACL AO examination will be appointed as officers' cadre on a 1-year tenure and with a regular payroll.
  • The probation period can also be stretched twice from six months to 1 year.
  • As per the NIACL notification, the candidates will only be eligible for the post after they qualify for the non-life Licentiate Examination conducted by the Insurance Institute of India.
  • All those candidates who get selected in the exam will have to give a written undertaking to serve the company for a minimum period of 4 years plus a probation period.

 

NIACL AO Recruitment 2021 | Important Dates

Date Important Events
  • September 01, 2021
 Online registration and application fee payment
  • September 21, 2021
 Last date to apply
  • September 21, 2021
 Application fee last date
  • October 2021
 Phase 1 (Objective) online Examination 
  • November 2021
 Phase 2 (Objective + Descriptive) Online Examination

NIACL AO Recruitment 2021: Application fee| Age limit| More details

The candidates filling out the application form will have to pay an application fee which will be non-refundable. Candidates belonging to the SC/ST/PwBD category will have to pay Rs 100 and candidates belonging to the SC/ST/PwBD category will have to pay Rs 750. The age limit for applying to NIACL is a minimum of 21 and a maximum of 30 years.

NIACL AO Recruitment 2021: Here are 5 simple steps to apply for NIACL

  • Visit the official website of NAICL or click on the direct link given here-NIACL Recruitment 2021
  • Once on the official website, fill in the required details for registration, such as qualification, age, DOB, parents' details, mobile number, mail id, and submit.
  • Now, pay the application fees.
  • Scan and upload the required documents, and submit them.
  • Download and keep the hard copy of the application form for future use.
     
