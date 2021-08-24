NIACL AO Recruitment 2021: Apply Online For 300 Administrative Officer Posts

If you are looking for a job, then this news is for you! The New India Assurance Company Ltd (NIACL) has opened recruitment window for 300 seats for Administrative Officer posts. Candidates who are interested can apply as Officers (Generalists) in the Scale I cadre. All the candidates who are interested and find themselves eligible for the posts can apply by visiting the official website of the NIACL AO Recruitment 2021.i.e. www.newindia.co.in/. It must be noted that no other mode of application will be accepted other than online registration.

NIACL AO Recruitment 2021: Candidates can check the official notification here- NIACL Administrative officer recruitment.

All those candidates who get selected for the NIACL AO examination will be appointed as officers' cadre on a 1-year tenure and with a regular payroll.

The probation period can also be stretched twice from six months to 1 year.

As per the NIACL notification, the candidates will only be eligible for the post after they qualify for the non-life Licentiate Examination conducted by the Insurance Institute of India.

All those candidates who get selected in the exam will have to give a written undertaking to serve the company for a minimum period of 4 years plus a probation period.

NIACL AO Recruitment 2021 | Important Dates

Date Important Events September 01, 2021 Online registration and application fee payment September 21, 2021 Last date to apply September 21, 2021 Application fee last date October 2021 Phase 1 (Objective) online Examination November 2021 Phase 2 (Objective + Descriptive) Online Examination

NIACL AO Recruitment 2021: Application fee| Age limit| More details

The candidates filling out the application form will have to pay an application fee which will be non-refundable. Candidates belonging to the SC/ST/PwBD category will have to pay Rs 100 and candidates belonging to the SC/ST/PwBD category will have to pay Rs 750. The age limit for applying to NIACL is a minimum of 21 and a maximum of 30 years.

NIACL AO Recruitment 2021: Here are 5 simple steps to apply for NIACL