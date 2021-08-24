NIACL AO Recruitment 2021: Apply Online For 300 Administrative Officer Posts

Quick links:
NIACL AO Recruitment 2021
If you are looking for a job, then this news is for you! The New India Assurance Company Ltd (NIACL) has opened recruitment window for 300 seats for Administrative Officer posts. Candidates who are interested can apply as Officers (Generalists) in the Scale I cadre. All the candidates who are interested and find themselves eligible for the posts can apply by visiting the official website of the NIACL AO Recruitment 2021.i.e. www.newindia.co.in/. It must be noted that no other mode of application will be accepted other than online registration.
|Date
|Important Events
|
|Online registration and application fee payment
|
|Last date to apply
|
|Application fee last date
|
|Phase 1 (Objective) online Examination
|
|Phase 2 (Objective + Descriptive) Online Examination
The candidates filling out the application form will have to pay an application fee which will be non-refundable. Candidates belonging to the SC/ST/PwBD category will have to pay Rs 100 and candidates belonging to the SC/ST/PwBD category will have to pay Rs 750. The age limit for applying to NIACL is a minimum of 21 and a maximum of 30 years.