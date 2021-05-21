NIAS Recruitment 2021: Applications Start For PDA & Project Associate/JRF Posts

National Institute of Advanced Studies, NIAS has invited applications as part of its NIAS recruitment 2021. The applications are invited for the posts of Doctoral Associate (PDA) & Project Associate/Junior Research Fellow (JRF). The interested and eligible candidates can now go to the official website of the National Institute of Advanced Studies, NIAS at nias.res.in and apply for the required posts. The applicants should send their CV electronically.

NIAS recruitment 2021

The National Institute of Advanced Studies, NIAS has released an official notification about the NIAS recruitment 2021. The interested candidates are advised to read the NIAS recruitment notification carefully before applying for the post of Doctoral Associate (PDA) & Project Associate/Junior Research Fellow (JRF). The last date to send applications is June 25, 2021. The eligible candidates are advised to send their applications as soon as possible to avoid any last-minute problems. The posts are offered for the Project/Programme titled “Terrestrial Carbon Cycle of India” Here is a look at the NIAS vacancy details.

NIAS vacancy details

Post-doctoral Associate (PDA)

The candidate would be implementing a spatial modelling framework for terrestrial carbon dynamics, using a combination of biosphere models, forest growth models, vegetation productivity models, soil C dynamics and biosphere-atmosphere transport models. The candidate would run these models with published spatial databases, geophysical parameters derived from remote sensing, and new data sets generated in the project for quantification of terrestrial carbon pools and fluxes. The candidate should hold a PhD degree to apply for the post of Post-doctoral Associate (PDA). For detailed information about the posts, read the NIAS recruitment notification carefully.

Project Associate/Junior Research Fellow

The selected candidate for the post of Project Associate/Junior Research Fellow would create spatial databases for the study of the terrestrial carbon cycle. To become eligible for the post, a candidate should be either holding Masters in Environmental Science/ Forestry/ Botany/ Agriculture/ Remote Sensing/ Geoinformatics or equivalent. Details about research experience and previous work experience are mentioned in the NIAS recruitment notification.

See the official NIAS recruitment notification HERE

All the shortlisted candidates will be invited to NIAS for a presentation which will be followed by an interview round. The notification said that the salary will be commensurate with qualifications and experience and comparable to other premier institutions in the country. Candidates should keep checking the official website of the National Institute of Advanced Studies, NIAS at nias.res.in to know about all the latest updates and news related to the NIAS recruitment 2021.

Image: Shutterstock