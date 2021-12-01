NID Admission 2022: Deadline To Register For UG, PG Courses Extended Till Dec 6

NID 2022 registration update: National Institute of Design has announced that the deadline to register for NID Admission 2022 has been extended. To be noted that the deadline to register without a late fee is December 6, 2021 (12 noon). Earlier the last date to apply without late fee was November 30, 2021. Interested candidates can check their eligibility and steps to get themselves registered for B.Des. and M.Des. programmes here. Candidates can also visit NID’s official website nid.edu for more details.

NID Admissions 2022: Check Eligibility Criteria Here

In order to be eligible to apply for B.Des course, candidates should have passed or should be appearing for higher secondary (10+2) qualifying examinations. Candidates can be of any stream Science, Arts, Commerce, Humanities etc. from any recognized board.

In order to be eligible to apply for M.Des, candidates who have completed their graduation of 4-year duration in any specialization can apply OR Full-time Diploma of minimum 4-year duration in Design/Fine Arts/Applied Arts/ Architecture after Class 12 OR Bachelor Degree of minimum 3-year duration in any specialization can apply for the course.

Official notification reads, “Last Date for submitting online application (without late fee) has been extended upto: 1200 hrs. MON, 6 DEC 2021.”

NID Admission 2022: Here’s how to register

The official notification reads, “Admissions 2022-23 for B.Des. & M.Des. is now OPEN. To apply, click on "Signup" in the "How to Apply" section.”

Interested and eligible candidates should go to the official site of NID on nid.edu or admissions.nid.edu

On the homepage, candidates should click on Admission 2022-23 link

Candidates will be redirected to another window where they will have to signup or login (if they have already registered)

Candidates will then have to fill in the application form and also upload all the required documents.

Candidates will then have to pay the application fees and then click on submit option

Candidates should make sure to download the confirmation page and also keep a hard copy of the same for future reference

Candidates who will be applying should make sure to keep an eye on the official website as well as their Email ID to get updated about NID Admissions. Here is the direct link to check the Bachelor of Design admission handbook. Candidates can click on this link to know all about the Master of Design course.