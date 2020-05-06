NID Cut Off And Other Details Of B.Des Admission For 2020 | Know Here

The National Institute of Design has released the circular with all the details required for the Bachelor in Design courses around the country. People who are interested can register with the official website fo the NID. Read on to know NID cut off, percentile and more details about the admission process for the new batch of students pursuing B.Des.

Pre-requisites of NID cut off

Over the course of time, the percentile has been changing depending upon the average performance of the last applicant for NID. The applicants must be familiar that the score will be set after applications are complete. The National Institute for Design has two exams for its Bachelors of Design course, the prelims and the mains. Over 5000 thousand applicants have to be screened to fill the 100 maximum seats in the design colleges around the country.

NID cut off for 2020 B.Des

Students have to score the maximum percentile to be in the league of selections. The categories for the admissions have been distributed. There are minimum marking system and relaxation for some categories.

Here is an overview of the minimum requirement, below which cannot be enrolled:

Course Open EWS OBC or NCL SC ST PWD Overseas B.Des 65 65 55 45 45 45 65

A quick overview of last year's NID cut off 2019 percentile score

Course Open OBC‐NCL SC ST PwD Bachelor of Design 50 45 40 40 40

Relaxation in comparison to open category for reserved category

OBC-NCL SC ST PwD 10% 20% 20% 30%

The prelims of NID 2020 was conducted in the month of December 2019. The offline exam was scheduled at multiple locations across the country, including major centres like Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Bhubaneshwar, Mumbai, Panjim, Thiruvananthapuram, Vijayawada, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jammu, Kolkata, Kurukshetra, Chennai, Raipur, Ranchi, Nagpur, Chandigarh, Bhopal, New Delhi, Patna, Dehradun and Guwahati. The results of NID 2020 was declared on May 4, 2020. Students who have qualified with the requirements can prepare for the main exam which is yet to be scheduled. The selected students in NID mains will be further pursuing their NID B.Des course in NID Ahmedabad.