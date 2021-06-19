NID DAT Result 2021: B.Des, M.Des Prelims Results Declared, Here's How To Check

The National Institute of Design (NID) on Saturday declared the Design Aptitude Test (DAT) preliminary exam for the B.Des and M.Des programmes. Candidates who have appeared for the entrance tests for undergraduate (B.Des) and postgraduate (M.Des) programmes can check their results online. Candidates must visit the official website- admissions.nid.edu to download their results.

Candidates who have cleared the NID DAT prelims exam are now eligible to appear for the main exam. The NID DAT mains exam will be held in the computer-based mode. The schedule for NID DAT Mains will be notified in the due course of time.

The shortlisted students must upload a theme poster on the topics in a single PDF file with a size less than 10 MB. The theme poster can be made manually in any media. The deadline to submit the poster and portfolio is June 28. The poster should be uploaded digitally on an A3 size sheet.

NID DAT Result 2021: How to Download

Visit the official website -- admissions.nid.edu.

Click on the ‘NID DAT prelims Result’ link on the homepage

Key in your email address, date of birth, and verification code

Click on the ‘Submit’ button

Your NID DAT 2021 result will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its printout for future reference

The shortlisted students for the MDes Mains exam are required to submit a statement of purpose (SoP) with a maximum word limit of 500 words. The SoP must be typed and uploaded in one PDF file with a size of not more than 2 MB. The topics for the theme poster and question of SoP will be intimated separately to the shortlisted candidates on their registered email id, the official statement said.