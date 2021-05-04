Quick links:
NID Haryana Recruitment 2021: Apply for Senior Superintendent, Librarian & Other Posts (Image Source: Shutterstock)
Earlier this week, the National Institute of Design (NID) issued a notification stating the commencement of the NID Haryana Recruitment 2021. The posts that are up for vacancy are Senior Superintendent, Assistant Administrative Officer (AAO), Senior Assistant Librarian, Superintendent, Design Instructor, Technical Instructor, Senior Assistant, Senior Library Assistant, Supervisor, Technical Assistant, Account Assistant. Interested applicants are instructed to visit the official website of NID, of which a direct link is provided below, to view details about these posts. Candidates have until 19 July 2021 to apply via offline mode. Check the details of NID Recruitment here.
The official NID Haryana notification dated April 29, 2021, read, "Applications are invited from eligible and competent professionals willing to take up challenging roles in the institute as per details given below. The last date for receipt of applications along with fee in the prescribed format by post/courier/hand is 19th July 2021. Persons employed in Government / Semi-Government Organizations / Autonomous Bodies shall forward their applications through proper channel along with ‘No Objection Certificate (NOC) and Vigilance Clearance Certificate’ from their present employer. In case a candidate is applying for more than one post the applications are to be forwarded separately in different envelopes. While sending separate applications the application fee also has to be paid separately."
|Sr No.
|Vacancy
|Pay Level
|
Senior Superintendent
|2
|
Pay Level-7 (Rs.44,900 - 1,42,400/-)
For Contract: Rs.52,000/- Consolidated
|
Assistant Administrative Officer
|4
|
Pay Level-7 (Rs.44,900 - 1,42,400/-)
For Contract: Rs.52,000/- Consolidated
|
Senior Assistant Librarian
|1
|
Pay Level - 7 (Rs.44,900 - Rs.1,42,400/-)
|
Superintendent
|3
|
Pay Level - 6 (Rs.35,400 - Rs.1,12,400/-)
For Contract: Rs.42,000/- Consolidated
|
Design Instructor
|2
|
Pay Level - 6 (Rs.35,400 - Rs.1,12,400/-)
For Contract: Rs.42,000/- Consolidated
|
Technical Instructor
|2
|
Pay Level - 6 (Rs.35,400 - Rs.1,12,400/-)
For Contract: Rs.42,000/- Consolidated
|
Senior Assistant
|1
|
Rs. 42000/-
Consolidated
|
Senior Library Assistant
|1
|
Rs. 34000/-
Consolidated
|
Sr. Assistant (Admn/Studio)
|3
|
Rs. 34000/-
Consolidated
|
Supervisor (Electrical)
|1
|
Rs. 34000/-
Consolidated
|
Technical Assistant
|2
|
Rs. 34000/-
Consolidated
|
Assistant (Account/ Admin/ Lib)
|5
|
Rs. 30000/-
Consolidated