NID Haryana Recruitment 2021: Apply For Senior Superintendent, Librarian & Other Posts

Earlier this week, the National Institute of Design (NID) issued a notification stating the commencement of the NID Haryana Recruitment 2021. The posts that are up for vacancy are Senior Superintendent, Assistant Administrative Officer (AAO), Senior Assistant Librarian, Superintendent, Design Instructor, Technical Instructor, Senior Assistant, Senior Library Assistant, Supervisor, Technical Assistant, Account Assistant. Interested applicants are instructed to visit the official website of NID, of which a direct link is provided below, to view details about these posts. Candidates have until 19 July 2021 to apply via offline mode. Check the details of NID Recruitment here.

NID Haryana Recruitment 2021

The official NID Haryana notification dated April 29, 2021, read, "Applications are invited from eligible and competent professionals willing to take up challenging roles in the institute as per details given below. The last date for receipt of applications along with fee in the prescribed format by post/courier/hand is 19th July 2021. Persons employed in Government / Semi-Government Organizations / Autonomous Bodies shall forward their applications through proper channel along with ‘No Objection Certificate (NOC) and Vigilance Clearance Certificate’ from their present employer. In case a candidate is applying for more than one post the applications are to be forwarded separately in different envelopes. While sending separate applications the application fee also has to be paid separately."

NID Haryana Vacancy

Sr No. Vacancy Pay Level Senior Superintendent 2 Pay Level-7 (Rs.44,900 - 1,42,400/-) For Contract: Rs.52,000/- Consolidated Assistant Administrative Officer 4 Pay Level-7 (Rs.44,900 - 1,42,400/-) For Contract: Rs.52,000/- Consolidated Senior Assistant Librarian 1 Pay Level - 7 (Rs.44,900 - Rs.1,42,400/-) Superintendent 3 Pay Level - 6 (Rs.35,400 - Rs.1,12,400/-) For Contract: Rs.42,000/- Consolidated Design Instructor 2 Pay Level - 6 (Rs.35,400 - Rs.1,12,400/-) For Contract: Rs.42,000/- Consolidated Technical Instructor 2 Pay Level - 6 (Rs.35,400 - Rs.1,12,400/-) For Contract: Rs.42,000/- Consolidated Senior Assistant 1 Rs. 42000/- Consolidated Senior Library Assistant 1 Rs. 34000/- Consolidated Sr. Assistant (Admn/Studio) 3 Rs. 34000/- Consolidated Supervisor (Electrical) 1 Rs. 34000/- Consolidated Technical Assistant 2 Rs. 34000/- Consolidated Assistant (Account/ Admin/ Lib) 5 Rs. 30000/- Consolidated

NID Haryana Eligibility Criteria

Superintendent

Bachelor Degree in Commerce or equivalent from a recognized University

Working knowledge in computer

Max 35 years

Assistant Administrative Officer

Bachelor Degree from a recognized University

Working knowledge in computer

Max 35 years

Senior Assistant Librarian

Bachelor Degree in Library Science/ Information Science from a recognized University

Experience in Library Automation and Administration

Five years’ service as Assistant Librarian in a recognized Institution in the grade pay of Rs. 4,200 or equivalent.

Max 35 years

Superintendent

Bachelor Degree from a recognized University

Working knowledge in computer

Max 35 years

Design Instructor

3 years Diploma in relevant discipline/area/ subject from a recognized institution

Four years post qualification in the relevant industry/educational institution OR a degree in relevant area/subject from a recognized Institution with two years post qualification experience in the relevant industry/ institution

The candidate should be able to converse in English and have knowledge of relevant software

Max 35 years

Technical Instructor

3 years Diploma in relevant discipline/area/subject from a recognized institution

4 years post qualification in the relevant industry/educational institution, or A Degree in relevant area/ subject from a recognized Institution with two years post qualification experience in the relevant industry/ institution

Max 35 years

Senior Assistant

Bachelor Degree in Commerce or equivalent from a recognized University

Working knowledge in computer

Max 35 years

Senior Library Assistant

Bachelor’s Degree in Library Science or equivalent from a recognized University

Max 30 years

Sr. Assistant (Admn/ Studio)

Bachelor Degree from a recognized University

Working knowledge in computer

Max 30 years

Supervisor (Electrical)

SSC with ITI electrical trade from a recognised institution.

Minimum four years post qualification in erection, running, maintenance of electrical appliances and installations including UG cables.

The candidate should possess an Electrical supervisory /Wiremen license issued by a competent Authority OR a diploma in Electrical Engineering from a recognised institution with 2 years post qualification experience in the relevant field.

The candidate must possess an Electrical Supervisory/Wiremen license issued by Competent Authority.

Max 30 years

Technical Assistant

SSC with ITI in relevant trade from a recognized institution

Minimum Four years post qualification in the industry in the relevant field OR a diploma in a relevant engineering field from a recognized institution with two years post qualification experience in the industry in the relevant field

Max 30 years

Assistant (Account/ Admin/ Lib)

Bachelor Degree from a recognized University/Institution

The candidate must have basic computer knowledge

Max 25 years

