West Bengal
Tamil Nadu
Kerala
Assam
Puducherry
WEST BENGAL
LATEST TRENDS
-
294
LIVE TRENDS
EXIT POLL
2016 RESULTS
UPDATED:
Last Updated:

NID Haryana Recruitment 2021: Apply For Senior Superintendent, Librarian & Other Posts

NID Haryana Recruitment 2021: NID Haryana has announced the commencement of the recruitment drive for non-teaching jobs. Candidates have until July 19 to apply.

Written By
Sanjana Kalyanpur
nid haryana recruitment 2021

NID Haryana Recruitment 2021: Apply for Senior Superintendent, Librarian & Other Posts (Image Source: Shutterstock)


Earlier this week, the National Institute of Design (NID) issued a notification stating the commencement of the NID Haryana Recruitment 2021. The posts that are up for vacancy are Senior Superintendent, Assistant Administrative Officer (AAO), Senior Assistant Librarian, Superintendent, Design Instructor, Technical Instructor, Senior Assistant, Senior Library Assistant, Supervisor, Technical Assistant, Account Assistant. Interested applicants are instructed to visit the official website of NID, of which a direct link is provided below, to view details about these posts. Candidates have until 19 July 2021 to apply via offline mode. Check the details of NID Recruitment here.

NID Haryana Recruitment 2021

The official NID Haryana notification dated April 29, 2021, read, "Applications are invited from eligible and competent professionals willing to take up challenging roles in the institute as per details given below. The last date for receipt of applications along with fee in the prescribed format by post/courier/hand is 19th July 2021. Persons employed in Government / Semi-Government Organizations / Autonomous Bodies shall forward their applications through proper channel along with ‘No Objection Certificate (NOC) and Vigilance Clearance Certificate’ from their present employer. In case a candidate is applying for more than one post the applications are to be forwarded separately in different envelopes. While sending separate applications the application fee also has to be paid separately."

NID Haryana Vacancy

Sr No. Vacancy Pay Level

Senior Superintendent

 2

Pay Level-7 (Rs.44,900 - 1,42,400/-)

For Contract: Rs.52,000/- Consolidated

Assistant Administrative Officer

 4

Pay Level-7 (Rs.44,900 - 1,42,400/-)

For Contract: Rs.52,000/- Consolidated

Senior Assistant Librarian

 1

Pay Level - 7 (Rs.44,900 - Rs.1,42,400/-)

Superintendent

 3

Pay Level - 6 (Rs.35,400 - Rs.1,12,400/-)

For Contract: Rs.42,000/- Consolidated

Design Instructor

 2

Pay Level - 6 (Rs.35,400 - Rs.1,12,400/-)

For Contract: Rs.42,000/- Consolidated

Technical Instructor

 2

Pay Level - 6 (Rs.35,400 - Rs.1,12,400/-)

For Contract: Rs.42,000/- Consolidated

Senior Assistant

 1

Rs. 42000/-

Consolidated

Senior Library Assistant

 1

Rs. 34000/-

Consolidated

Sr. Assistant (Admn/Studio)

 3

Rs. 34000/-

Consolidated

Supervisor (Electrical)

 1

Rs. 34000/-

Consolidated

Technical Assistant

 2

Rs. 34000/-

Consolidated

Assistant (Account/ Admin/ Lib)

 5

Rs. 30000/-

Consolidated

 

NID Haryana Eligibility Criteria

Superintendent

  • Bachelor Degree in Commerce or equivalent from a recognized University
  • Working knowledge in computer
  • Max 35 years

Assistant Administrative Officer

  • Bachelor Degree from a recognized University
  • Working knowledge in computer
  • Max 35 years

Senior Assistant Librarian

  • Bachelor Degree in Library Science/ Information Science from a recognized University
  • Experience in Library Automation and Administration
  • Five years’ service as Assistant Librarian in a recognized Institution in the grade pay of Rs. 4,200 or equivalent.
  • Max 35 years

Superintendent

  • Bachelor Degree from a recognized University
  • Working knowledge in computer
  • Max 35 years

Design Instructor

  • 3 years Diploma in relevant discipline/area/ subject from a recognized institution
  • Four years post qualification in the relevant industry/educational institution OR a degree in relevant area/subject from a recognized Institution with two years post qualification experience in the relevant industry/ institution
  • The candidate should be able to converse in English and have knowledge of relevant software
  • Max 35 years

Technical Instructor

  • 3 years Diploma in relevant discipline/area/subject from a recognized institution
  • 4 years post qualification in the relevant industry/educational institution, or A Degree in relevant area/ subject from a recognized Institution with two years post qualification experience in the relevant industry/ institution
  • Max 35 years

Senior Assistant

  • Bachelor Degree in Commerce or equivalent from a recognized University
  • Working knowledge in computer
  • Max 35 years

Senior Library Assistant

  • Bachelor’s Degree in Library Science or equivalent from a recognized University
  • Max 30 years

Sr. Assistant (Admn/ Studio)

  • Bachelor Degree from a recognized University
  • Working knowledge in computer
  • Max 30 years

Supervisor (Electrical)

  • SSC with ITI electrical trade from a recognised institution.
  • Minimum four years post qualification in erection, running, maintenance of electrical appliances and installations including UG cables.
  • The candidate should possess an Electrical supervisory /Wiremen license issued by a competent Authority OR a diploma in Electrical Engineering from a recognised institution with 2 years post qualification experience in the relevant field.
  • The candidate must possess an Electrical Supervisory/Wiremen license issued by Competent Authority.
  • Max 30 years

Technical Assistant

  • SSC with ITI in relevant trade from a recognized institution
  • Minimum Four years post qualification in the industry in the relevant field OR a diploma in a relevant engineering field from a recognized institution with two years post qualification experience in the industry in the relevant field
  • Max 30 years

Assistant (Account/ Admin/ Lib)

  • Bachelor Degree from a recognized University/Institution
  • The candidate must have basic computer knowledge
  • Max 25 years

Direct link to NID Recruitment notification

Direct link to the NID Haryana website

Image Source: Shutterstock

READ | Pvt hospitals overcharging COVID patients will face action: Haryana Minister Anil Vij
READ | After lockdown in Haryana & Punjab, Chandigarh restricts non-essential movement from May 4
READ | 'Strict actions on overcharging patients': Haryana Min Anil Vij warns Private Hospitals
READ | COVID patient, 60, jumps off hospital building in Haryana, dies
First Published:
COMMENT