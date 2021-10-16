Last Updated:

NIDMP Recruitment: Application Open For Various Posts; Check Direct Link, Details

National Institute of Design, Madhya Pradesh is recruiting candidates for various posts. The last date to apply is November 4.

The National Institute of Design (NID), Madhya Pradesh is recruiting candidates for various posts, including Assistant Engineer, Design Instructor, Deputy Engineer, Technical Assistant, and others. The last date to apply for NIDMP is November 4, 2021. Candidates who are willing to apply can do so by visiting the official website- nidmp.ac.in/.

Candidates must note that this recruitment is on a contract basis. According to an official notice issued by NID MPs, candidates must not be above 35 years of age. Education qualification varies based on the posts, but having a minimum diploma degree is compulsory for all the candidates. Candidates can apply for the post by following the below-mentioned steps and using the direct link given here.

NID Madhya Pradesh: Number of vacancies

  • Posts
  • Number of vacancies
  • Associate Senior Technical Instructor
  • 02
  • Associate Senior Design Instructor
  • 01
  • Design Instructor
  • 01
  • Deputy Engineer (Electrical)
  • 01
  •  
  • Assistant Engineer (IT)
  • 01
  • Assistant Engineer (Civil)
  • 01
  • Supervisor (Electrical/Security)
  • 01
  • Technical Assistant
  • 03
  • Total
  • 11

NID Madhya Pradesh: Here's how to apply for Assistant Engineer and other posts

  • STEP 1: Candidates can apply online for these posts by visiting the official website - nidmp.ac.in/.
  • STEP 2: Finish the registration process.
  • STEP 3: Post-registration fills out the application form available on the homepage.
  • STEP 3: Enter your login information.
  • STEP 4: Fill in the blanks with your name, phone number, email address, and other information.
  • STEP 5: Upload the necessary documents
  • STEP 6: Pay application fees
  • STEP 7: After successful payment, take a printout of the application form for future use.

