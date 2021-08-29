NIELIT CCC Admit Card 2021 Released, Exams From September - Download NIELIT Admit Card

The National Institue of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT) has released the admit card for the upcoming Course on Computer Concepts (CCC). The exam is going to be held on September 2021, and the candidates who have applied for the examination can download their Admit Card for the NIELIT CCC September Examination by visiting the official website. or nielit.gov.in.

NIELIT CCC Admit Card 2021: About NIELIT Exam

NIELIT: Course on Computer Concepts (CCC) is a skill-based course to train an individual for professional as well as day-to-day use. The CCC provides an individual theoretical background and gives a deep knowledge of Software/Packages. In the CCC, the financial literacy module provides an individual with an understanding of various financial services and makes them aware of the various government-based schemes and policies.

NIELIT CCC Admit Card 2021 | Here's how to download the NIELIT CCC Admit Card 2021

STEP 1: To download the NIELIT CCC hall ticket, first visit the official NIELIT website - student.nielit.gov.in.

STEP 2: Now, click on the "Download Admit Card" link. This link will be found on the right side of the screen.

STEP 3: After selecting the "Download Amit Card" link, the candidate needs to select the course.

STEP 4: Automatically, another page will open on the screen where the option to download the Admit Card will be seen.

STEP 5: Now, the candidate needs to fill in all the details and download the admit card.

NIELIT CCC Admit Card 2021 | Direct link

The candidates can also reach the official website to download the NIELIT CCC Admit Card 2021 by clicking on the direct link given here - NIELIT CCC Admit Card.

