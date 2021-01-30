Last Updated:

NIELIT Recruitment 2021: Applications Invited For 125 Asst. Programmer And Other Posts

NIELIT recruitment 2021 updates - Applications invited for 125 Asst. programmer B, Assistant Network Engineer B and many other posts under NIELIT Delhi.

NIELIT Delhi recruitment 2021 have invited applications for the post of Assistant Programmer ‘B’, Assistant Network Engineer ‘B’, Programmer, Network Specialists, System Analyst, Programmer Assistant, IT Assistant, Developer, and many more. Candidates interested for these positions should read out the eligibility criteria for the same before applying for them.

Candidates need to have either B. Tech, M.Tech, B.Sc, MCA qualifications to apply for these posts at National Institute of Electronics & Information Technology, Delhi. Candidates should note that the applications should be filled and submitted before February 15, 2021. Read on to know more about NIELIT recruitment 2021.

Eligibility criteria for NIELIT notification for Assistant Programmer & Assistant Network Engineer posts

  • Assistant Programmer B - Graduate with Computer Science and Engineering or Computer Engineering or Information Technology or Computer BE / BTech / ME / M.Tech or MCA or Computer Science Engineering 04 year degree in Applications.
  • Assistant Network Engineer B - B.E/ B.Tech/ME/M.Tech in Electronics or Electronics  &  Communication,  Electrical & Electronics &Telecommunication. Relevant    Degree from a    recognized institute. Or equivalent qualification as per Govt. of India rules.
  • Programmer C -  B.E / B. Tech/ ME/M. Tech in Computer Science    &    Engineering or    Computer Engineering or  Computer  Technology or Information    Technology or    Computer Science   &   Information   Technology or Computer  ApplicationsorMCA or  B.Sc (Computer  Science  Engg –4  Year degree course). Relevant  Degree  from  an  AICTE  /  UGC recognized institute or equivalent qualification as per Govt. of India rules
  • Sr. Programmer -  B.E  /  B.  Tech/  ME/M.  Tech in  Computer Science    &    Engineering or    Computer Engineering or  Computer  Technology or Information    Technology or    Computer Science   &   Information   Technology or Computer  Applications,  or  MCA  or  B.Sc (Computer  Science  Engg –4  Yeardegree course). Relevant  Degree  from  an  AICTE  /  UGC recognized institute or equivalent qualification as per Govt. of India rules
  • Network Specialist -  B.E / B. Tech/ ME/M. Tech  inElectronics or Electronics & Communication, Electrical & Electronics & Telecommunication.      Relevant   Degree from    an    AICTE    /    UGC    recognized institute, or equivalent qualification as per Govt. of India rules
  • System Analyst C- B.E  /  B.  Tech/  ME/M.  Tech in  Computer Science&    Engineering or    Computer Engineering or Computer  Technology or Information    Technology or    Computer Science   &   InformationTechnology or Computer Applications, or MCA or B.Sc(Computer  Science  Engg –4  Year degree course). Relevant  Degree  from  an  AICTE  /  UGC recognized institute or equivalent qualification as per Govt. of India rules
  • Programmer Assistant A -  Bachelor’s   Degree   in   Computer Science/Computer Applications/IT/ Electronics & communication OR bachelor's   degree   in   Science, Mathematics, Statistics, Economics, Commerce, Operations  Research  with one year ‘A’ level of DOEACC/ PGDCA
  • Developer - BE/B.  Tech  (CS/IT)/  MCA/  NIELIT  B Level(Minimum  60%  marks  or  6.5  CGPA  in qualifying degree)
  • IT Assistant - Graduate  in  any  stream  with an IT-O  level/One-year Diploma  in  CS/IT/Computer Application from a recognized University  or BCA/BSc (IT/CS)

NIELIT Delhi vacancy according to NIELIT Delhi 2021 notification

  • Assistant Programmer ‘B’: 21 Posts
  • Assistant Programmer ‘B’-KOL: 04 Posts
  • Programmer ‘B’-SEC: 03 Posts
  • Assistant Network Engineer ‘B’: 01 Post
  • Programmer-C: 02 Posts
  • Sr. Programmer: 45 Posts
  • Sr. Programmer KOL: 04 Posts
  • Network Specialists: 01 Post
  • System Analyst-C: 06 Posts
  • Programmer Assistant ‘A’: 02 Posts
  • Developer: 01 Post
  • Programmer Assistant B: 21 Posts
  • System Analyst: 02 Posts
  • Programmer: 02 Posts
  • IT Assistant: 10 Posts

