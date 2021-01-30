NIELIT Recruitment 2021: Applications Invited For 125 Asst. Programmer And Other Posts

NIELIT Delhi recruitment 2021 have invited applications for the post of Assistant Programmer ‘B’, Assistant Network Engineer ‘B’, Programmer, Network Specialists, System Analyst, Programmer Assistant, IT Assistant, Developer, and many more. Candidates interested for these positions should read out the eligibility criteria for the same before applying for them.

Candidates need to have either B. Tech, M.Tech, B.Sc, MCA qualifications to apply for these posts at National Institute of Electronics & Information Technology, Delhi. Candidates should note that the applications should be filled and submitted before February 15, 2021. Read on to know more about NIELIT recruitment 2021.

Eligibility criteria for NIELIT notification for Assistant Programmer & Assistant Network Engineer posts

Assistant Programmer B - Graduate with Computer Science and Engineering or Computer Engineering or Information Technology or Computer BE / BTech / ME / M.Tech or MCA or Computer Science Engineering 04 year degree in Applications.

Assistant Network Engineer B - B.E/ B.Tech/ME/M.Tech in Electronics or Electronics & Communication, Electrical & Electronics &Telecommunication. Relevant Degree from a recognized institute. Or equivalent qualification as per Govt. of India rules.

Programmer C - B.E / B. Tech/ ME/M. Tech in Computer Science & Engineering or Computer Engineering or Computer Technology or Information Technology or Computer Science & Information Technology or Computer ApplicationsorMCA or B.Sc (Computer Science Engg –4 Year degree course). Relevant Degree from an AICTE / UGC recognized institute or equivalent qualification as per Govt. of India rules

Sr. Programmer - B.E / B. Tech/ ME/M. Tech in Computer Science & Engineering or Computer Engineering or Computer Technology or Information Technology or Computer Science & Information Technology or Computer Applications, or MCA or B.Sc (Computer Science Engg –4 Yeardegree course). Relevant Degree from an AICTE / UGC recognized institute or equivalent qualification as per Govt. of India rules

Network Specialist - B.E / B. Tech/ ME/M. Tech inElectronics or Electronics & Communication, Electrical & Electronics & Telecommunication. Relevant Degree from an AICTE / UGC recognized institute, or equivalent qualification as per Govt. of India rules

System Analyst C- B.E / B. Tech/ ME/M. Tech in Computer Science& Engineering or Computer Engineering or Computer Technology or Information Technology or Computer Science & InformationTechnology or Computer Applications, or MCA or B.Sc(Computer Science Engg –4 Year degree course). Relevant Degree from an AICTE / UGC recognized institute or equivalent qualification as per Govt. of India rules

Programmer Assistant A - Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science/Computer Applications/IT/ Electronics & communication OR bachelor's degree in Science, Mathematics, Statistics, Economics, Commerce, Operations Research with one year ‘A’ level of DOEACC/ PGDCA

Developer - BE/B. Tech (CS/IT)/ MCA/ NIELIT B Level(Minimum 60% marks or 6.5 CGPA in qualifying degree)

IT Assistant - Graduate in any stream with an IT-O level/One-year Diploma in CS/IT/Computer Application from a recognized University or BCA/BSc (IT/CS)

NIELIT Delhi vacancy according to NIELIT Delhi 2021 notification

Assistant Programmer ‘B’: 21 Posts

Assistant Programmer ‘B’-KOL: 04 Posts

Programmer ‘B’-SEC: 03 Posts

Assistant Network Engineer ‘B’: 01 Post

Programmer-C: 02 Posts

Sr. Programmer: 45 Posts

Sr. Programmer KOL: 04 Posts

Network Specialists: 01 Post

System Analyst-C: 06 Posts

Programmer Assistant ‘A’: 02 Posts

Developer: 01 Post

Programmer Assistant B: 21 Posts

System Analyst: 02 Posts

Programmer: 02 Posts

IT Assistant: 10 Posts

