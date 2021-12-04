NIFT Admission 2022: Registration For Feb 6 Exam Begins, Check Registration Steps Here

NIFT Admission 2022: National Institute of Fashion Technology has released the exam date for the NIFT entrance exam 2022. The schedule released reads that the exam will be conducted on February 6, 2022. It should be noted that the registrations for the same have been started on December 3, 2021. Interested candidates can check eligibility details here and also make sure to apply by January 17, 2022. The notification also reads that the exam will be conducted in offline mode.

Candidates will be shortlisted for admission on the basis of their performance in the entrance exam. Candidates will be charged an application fee while registering for admissions. The important dates and steps to register can be checked here.

NIFT Admission 2022 Schedule: Check Important Dates Here

The deadline to apply without late fees is January 17, 2022

Registration with a late fee of Rs. 5000 should be done between January 18 and January 22, 2022

NIFT will release the hall tickets on January 29, 2022

NIFT Entrance Exam 2022 will be conducted on February 6, 2022

NIFT Admission 2022: Check registration steps here

Candidates are advised to visit the official website of the National Institute of Fashion Technology – nift.ac.in.

On the Homepage, candidates should click on the link that reads, 'Registration for Academic Year 2022-23.'

Candidates will then have to select among UG, PG programmes for which they want to apply

Application form will be opened up, candidates will have to fill the form, pay the application fee, and upload the required documents

Candidates should take a printout of the filled application form and confirmation page for future reference

Application fee

Candidates falling under the General and OBC (non-creamy) categories will have to pay the application fee of Rs.3000. Candidates belonging to SC/ST/PwD category will have to pay Rs. 1500 as an application fee. Candidates who will be registering themselves should make sure to keep an eye on the official website and registered email ID for being updated.