NIFT Admission 2022: Registration For Feb 6 Exam Begins, Check Registration Steps Here

Image: Shutterstock
NIFT Admission 2022: National Institute of Fashion Technology has released the exam date for the NIFT entrance exam 2022. The schedule released reads that the exam will be conducted on February 6, 2022. It should be noted that the registrations for the same have been started on December 3, 2021. Interested candidates can check eligibility details here and also make sure to apply by January 17, 2022. The notification also reads that the exam will be conducted in offline mode.
Candidates will be shortlisted for admission on the basis of their performance in the entrance exam. Candidates will be charged an application fee while registering for admissions. The important dates and steps to register can be checked here.
Candidates falling under the General and OBC (non-creamy) categories will have to pay the application fee of Rs.3000. Candidates belonging to SC/ST/PwD category will have to pay Rs. 1500 as an application fee. Candidates who will be registering themselves should make sure to keep an eye on the official website and registered email ID for being updated.