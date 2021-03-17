Last Updated:

NIFT Result 2021 Declared At Nift.ac.in, Here's Direct Link To Check NIFT GAT 2021 Results

NIFT Result 2021 has been declared at nift.ac.in. Check NIFT GAT 2021 Result via the direct link given here. See steps to download scorecard here.

Written By
Nandini Verma
NIFT Result 2021

The National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) entrance exam result 2021 is declared on the official website of NIFT. Candidates who have appeared in the entrance test can check their results by visiting the official website - nift.ac.in. Candidates will have to key in their roll number, application number, and date of birth to check their results.

Direct link to check NIFT 2021 Results

How To Check NIFT result 2021

  • Visit the official website of NIFT- www.nift.ac.in.
  • Click on the Result link under the Admission tab.
  • Key in your roll number, date of birth and application number and submit.
  • Your NIFT 2021 result will be displayed on the screen
  • Download and take its print out

Candidates who have passed the written exam will have to appear for the next round of situation test and personal interview. After clearing these rounds, shortlisted candidates will have to participate in the NIFT 2021 counselling where they will be offered on the basis of seat availability and choices filled by them.

The NIFT General Ability Test 2021 was conducted on February 14, 2021. The NIFT answer key was released on February 17. Candidates were allowed to raise objections against any key until February 20. Considering the valid objections, the answer key is revised. The result is based on the final answer key.

NIFT offers various courses including  BDes in fashion design, BDes in leather design, BDes in accessory design, BDes in textile design, BDes in Knitwear design, and BDes in fashion communication. They also have courses like BFTech in apparel production, Master of Design, Master of Fashion Management, and Master of fashion technology. The Institute offers undergraduate, post-graduate, and doctoral programmes in design, management, and technology. NIFT has 17 campuses across India now, they are located in cities like Chennai, Kolkata, Gandhinagar, Hyderabad, Mumbai and Bengaluru. 

First Published:
