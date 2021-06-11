NIFT Result 2021 Declared Online, Here's How To Download The Results

On the official website of the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT), the entrance exam result for the year 2021 has been announced. Candidates who took the admission exam can view their results by going to nift.ac.in, the official website. With the use of their NIFT admit card, candidates will be able to check their results by entering their roll number, application number, and date of birth.

NIFT results 2021 declared

In March, the results of the NIFT entrance exam for BDes programmes such as Accessory Design, Fashion Communication, Fashion Design, Knitwear Design, Leather Design, and Textile Design, as well as Bachelor of Fashion Technology (BFTech) and three Masters programmes – Master of Design (MDes), Master of Fashion Management (MFM), and Master of Fashion Technology (MFTech) – were released. After the personal interview round, this is the final outcome.

How To Check NIFT result 2021

Go to the official website of NIFT — nift.ac.in — to check your results.

Click the link that says "Final Result of Bachelor of Design-Admissions-2021" on the webpage.

It will take you to a new NIFT internet page.

You'll need to provide your registration number, birth date, or application number.

The screen will display your NIFT result 2021.

NIFT result download: For future reference, download and print your NIFT result 2021.

Candidates who pass the written exam will advance to the next level, which includes a situation test and a personal interview. After passing these phases, shortlisted candidates will be invited to the NIFT 2021 counselling, where they will be offered seats based on the availability of seats and the choices they make.

BDes in fashion design, BDes in leather design, BDes in accessory design, BDes in textile design, BDes in Knitwear design, and BDes in fashion communication are among the courses available at NIFT. They also offer programmes such as the BFTech in garment production, the Master of Design, the Master of Fashion Management, and the Master of Fashion Technology. Undergraduate, graduate, and doctorate programmes in design, management, and technology are available at the Institute. NIFT now has 17 campuses in India, including ones in Chennai, Kolkata, Gandhinagar, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Bengaluru.

IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK