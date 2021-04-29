NIMCET 2021 Postponed By NIT Raipur Due To COVID; Read The Official Notification Here

The National Institute of Technology Raipur (NIT Raipur) has decided to postpone the NIMCET 2021 exams today. The decisions have been taken by the exam authorities due to the rapidly rising cases of COVID-19 in the country. The exams have been delayed to an indefinite date taking into consideration the well being of the candidates and examination authorities. Read on to know more about the NIMCET exam postponed.

NIMCET Exam Postponed by NIT Raipur

Due to the rising cases of COVID 19 all across the country, NIT-Raipur has decided to postpone the NIMCET Exam Date. While a future date for NIMCET 2021 hasn't been announced yet, the official notification mentions that students will be informed 15 days before that exams begin. All the exam-related activities such as choice filling, counselling, admission etc are also postponed until further notice. Here is the official quote from the NIT-Raipur Notification.

The NIMCET-2021 examination is scheduled for 23rd May 2021. However, looking at the prevailing situation of the COVID-19 pandemic and also taking into account the safety and well-being of the candidates and examination functionaries, the date of NIMCET-2021 examination and its related activities i.e. date of choice filling, counselling, admission etc. are hereby postponed till further notice. The revised dates for the NIMCET-2021 examination and its related activities will be announced later on and at least 15 days before the examination. In the meantime, candidates are advised to use this time to prepare themselves better for the examination. They are also advised to keep visiting the official websites of NIMCET-2021 (https://www.nimcet.in/) for the latest updates.

The exam is held for admission in MCA courses at the National Institutes of Technology (NITs). Besides other institutes also accept NIMCET scores. The exam authority had released the NIMCET application form on March 11 and the last date to register was April 7. Candidates were allowed to make corrections in NIMCET form 2021 by requesting the authorities to unlock their applications from April 2 to 7.

Interested candidates are advised to continue with their preparations as the exams could be announced anytime in the near future. Candidates should also regularly visit the official website https://www.nimcet.in/ in order to stay updated about the NIMCET 2021 exams. Stay tuned for more updates on NIMCET and other entrance exams.

Image Source: Shutterstock