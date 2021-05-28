NIMHANS Staff Nurse Recruitment: Apply Now For 275 Nursing Officer, Teacher & Other Posts

National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences has released an official notification as part of its NIMHANS recruitment 2021. The recruitment drive is for various posts of Nursing Officer, Teacher and other posts. The interested candidates can now go to the official website of the National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences, NIMHANS at nimhans.ac.in and check the detailed notification of NIMHANS Staff Nurse recruitment. The eligible candidates can apply for the post in the prescribed format on the notification.

NIMHANS Recruitment 2021

In the NIMHANS Staff Nurse recruitment drive, a total of 275 posts are on offer. In the NIMHANS vacancy, the posts are of Nursing Officer, Teacher for MR Children (Clinical Psychology, Senior Scientific Officer (Neuromuscular), Computer Programmer, Junior Scientific Officer – sub-speciality Block, Speech Therapist and Audiologist, Senior Scientific Assistant (Human Genetics) and Assistant Dietician. The application window for the posts is open till June 28, 2021, up to 4.30 PM. The applications have to be submitted in the prescribed format along with the e-transaction/payment details for having remitted the prescribed application processing fee. The duly filled forms should reach the Director, NIMHANS, P.B.No.2900, Hosur Road, Bengaluru – 560 029, India, on or before June 28, 2021. Here is a look at the details about NIMHANS recruitment 2021 and official notification.

See the official NIMHANS recruitment notification HERE

NIMHANS Vacancy

Senior Scientific Officer (Neuromuscular) - 1 Post

Computer Programmer - 1 Post

Junior Scientific Officer – sub-speciality Block - 1 Post

Nursing Officer - 266 Posts

Teacher for MR Children (Clinical Psychology - 1 Post

Speech Therapist and Audiologist - 3 Posts

Senior Scientific Assistant (Human Genetics)- 1 Post

Assistant Dietician - 1 Post

Salary details of NIMHANS Staff Nurse recruitment

Nursing Officer - ₹44,900/-

Teacher for MR Children (Clinical Psychology - ₹35,400/-

Junior Scientific Officer – sub-speciality Block - ₹44,900/-

Speech Therapist and Audiologist - ₹35,400/-

Senior Scientific Assistant (Human Genetics) - ₹35,400/-

Assistant Dietician - ₹35,400/-

Senior Scientific Officer (Neuromuscular) - ₹67,700/-

Computer Programmer - ₹35,400/-

Upper age limit of the posts

Nursing Officer - 35 years

Teacher for MR Children (Clinical Psychology - 30 years

Senior Scientific Assistant (Human Genetics) - 35 years

Assistant Dietician - 30 years

Senior Scientific Officer (Neuromuscular) - 40 years

Computer Programmer - 30 years

Junior Scientific Officer – 35 years

Speech Therapist and Audiologist - 30 years

Application fee for the posts

Group “A” Posts Rs. 2360/- (Rs.1180/- in case of SC / ST candidates)

Group “B” Posts Rs.1180/- (Rs.885/- in case of SC / ST candidates)

PwD candidates are exempted from the payment of the application/processing fee

Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of the National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences, NIMHANS at nimhans.ac.in to know about all the latest updates and news related to the NIMHANS recruitment 2021

Image: Shutterstock