Last Updated:

NIMHANS Staff Nurse Recruitment: Apply Now For 275 Nursing Officer, Teacher & Other Posts

National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences has invited applications for 275 posts as part of its NIMHANS Staff Nurse recruitment. Read more to know.

Written By
Rohan Patil
nimhans staff nurse recruitment

Image: Shutterstock


National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences has released an official notification as part of its NIMHANS recruitment 2021. The recruitment drive is for various posts of Nursing Officer, Teacher and other posts. The interested candidates can now go to the official website of the National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences, NIMHANS at nimhans.ac.in and check the detailed notification of NIMHANS Staff Nurse recruitment. The eligible candidates can apply for the post in the prescribed format on the notification.

NIMHANS Recruitment 2021

In the NIMHANS Staff Nurse recruitment drive, a total of 275 posts are on offer. In the NIMHANS vacancy, the posts are of Nursing Officer, Teacher for MR Children (Clinical Psychology, Senior Scientific Officer (Neuromuscular), Computer Programmer, Junior Scientific Officer – sub-speciality Block, Speech Therapist and Audiologist, Senior Scientific Assistant (Human Genetics) and Assistant Dietician. The application window for the posts is open till June 28, 2021, up to 4.30 PM. The applications have to be submitted in the prescribed format along with the e-transaction/payment details for having remitted the prescribed application processing fee. The duly filled forms should reach the Director, NIMHANS, P.B.No.2900, Hosur Road, Bengaluru – 560 029, India, on or before June 28, 2021. Here is a look at the details about NIMHANS recruitment 2021 and official notification.

See the official NIMHANS recruitment notification HERE 

NIMHANS Vacancy

  • Senior Scientific Officer (Neuromuscular) - 1 Post
  • Computer Programmer - 1 Post
  • Junior Scientific Officer – sub-speciality Block - 1 Post
  • Nursing Officer - 266 Posts
  • Teacher for MR Children (Clinical Psychology - 1 Post
  • Speech Therapist and Audiologist - 3 Posts
  • Senior Scientific Assistant (Human Genetics)- 1 Post
  • Assistant Dietician - 1 Post

Salary details of NIMHANS Staff Nurse recruitment

  • Nursing Officer -  ₹44,900/-
  • Teacher for MR Children (Clinical Psychology - ₹35,400/-
  • Junior Scientific Officer – sub-speciality Block -  ₹44,900/-
  • Speech Therapist and Audiologist - ₹35,400/-
  • Senior Scientific Assistant (Human Genetics) - ₹35,400/-
  • Assistant Dietician - ₹35,400/-
  • Senior Scientific Officer (Neuromuscular) - ₹67,700/-
  • Computer Programmer - ₹35,400/-

Upper age limit of the posts

  • Nursing Officer -  35 years
  • Teacher for MR Children (Clinical Psychology -  30 years
  • Senior Scientific Assistant (Human Genetics) -  35 years
  • Assistant Dietician - 30 years
  • Senior Scientific Officer (Neuromuscular) - 40 years
  • Computer Programmer - 30 years
  • Junior Scientific Officer – 35 years
  • Speech Therapist and Audiologist - 30 years

Application fee for the posts

  • Group “A” Posts Rs. 2360/- (Rs.1180/- in case of SC / ST candidates)
  • Group “B” Posts Rs.1180/- (Rs.885/- in case of SC / ST candidates)
  • PwD candidates are exempted from the payment of the application/processing fee

Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of the National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences, NIMHANS at nimhans.ac.in to know about all the latest updates and news related to the NIMHANS recruitment 2021

Image: Shutterstock

READ | Bihar Health Department Recruitment 2021: Apply now for 1430 posts of Junior Resident
READ | AIIMS Rishikesh Recruitment 2021: See direct link to apply for various posts under AIIMS
READ | Central Railways recruitment 2021: Apply now for 5 posts of Contract Medical Practitioners
READ | UPPSC Recruitment 2021 notification for 3620 Medical Officer posts to be released today
First Published:
COMMENT