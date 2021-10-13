NIOS 10th 12th Exams 2021 Schedules Released At Nios.ac.in, Check Here

NIOS has invited school, institutions to act as examination centers for NIOS public exams
NIOS Exam Schedule 2021: The National Institute of Open Schooling has issued the date sheet for the NIOS 10th and 12th Exams 2021. According to the NIOS exam schedule, these exams are going to be held on November 12, 2021. Students who are going to appear in the examination can check the date sheet by visiting the official website of nios.ac.in.
It must be noted that the duration of all the exams is different based on the subject. Some examinations will be for 2 hours. Some will be for 3 hours. Check NIOS Exam Schedule 2021 below.
