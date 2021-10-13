Last Updated:

NIOS 10th 12th Exams 2021 Schedules Released At Nios.ac.in, Check Here

NIOS Exam Schedule 2021: The National Institute of Open Schooling has issued the date sheet for the NIOS 10th and 12th Exams in 2021. Check the schedule here.

NIOS Exam Schedule 2021: The National Institute of Open Schooling has issued the date sheet for the NIOS 10th and 12th Exams 2021. According to the NIOS exam schedule, these exams are going to be held on November 12, 2021. Students who are going to appear in the examination can check the date sheet by visiting the official website of nios.ac.in. 

It must be noted that the duration of all the exams is different based on the subject. Some examinations will be for 2 hours. Some will be for 3 hours. Check NIOS Exam Schedule 2021 below.

 

NIOS Exam Schedule 2021: NIOS 10th & 12th public exam schedule

  • Date 
  • Class 12
  • Class 10
  • November 12, 2021
  • Sanskrit, Early Childhood Care and Education
  • Hindustani Sangeet
  • November 15
  • Employability Skills & Entrepreneurship, Environmental Science
  •  
  • Urdu

 
  • November 17
  • Psychology
  •  
  • Bengali, Telugu, Kannada, Assamese, Malayalam, Arabic, Tamil, Marathi, Gujarati, Punjabi, Nepali, Odiya, Persian, Sindhi

 
  • November 18
  • Urdu
  • Sanskrit
  • November 20
  • Hindi
  • Accountacny
  • November 25
  • Geography
  • English
  • November 26
  • Bengali, Tamil, Odiya, Gujarati, Punjabi, Arabic, Persian, Malayalam
  •  
  • Painting (Theory), Sanskrit Vyakaran

 
  • November 29
  • English
  • Indian culture and heritage
  • November 30
  • Home Science
  •  
  • Social Science

 
  • December 1
  • Physics, History, Library, and Inform. Science, Sanskrit Vyakaran
  • Hindi
  • December 4
  • Economics
  • Science and Technology
  • December 6
  • Chemistry, Political Science, Mass Communication/Military Studies, Sanskrit Sahitya
  •  
  • Psychology, Sanskrit Sahitya

 
  • December 7
  • Mathematics
  • Data Entry Operation
  • December 9
  • Data Entry Operation
  •  
  • Economics, Veda Adhyayan

 
  • December 10
  • Painting (theory)
  • Home Science
  • December 13
  • Computer Science, Physical Education and Yog, Sociology, Bharatiya Darshan, Tourism
  •  
  • Business Studies, Bharatiya Darshan

 
  • December 14
  • Biology, Accountancy, Introduction to Law, Military History, Veda Adhyayan
  • Mathematics
  • December 15 
  • Business Studies
  •  
  • Employability Skills, Entrepreneurship, Carnatic Sangeet

 

