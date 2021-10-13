NIOS 10th 12th Exams 2021 Schedules Released At Nios.ac.in, Check Here

NIOS Exam Schedule 2021: The National Institute of Open Schooling has issued the date sheet for the NIOS 10th and 12th Exams 2021. According to the NIOS exam schedule, these exams are going to be held on November 12, 2021. Students who are going to appear in the examination can check the date sheet by visiting the official website of nios.ac.in.

It must be noted that the duration of all the exams is different based on the subject. Some examinations will be for 2 hours. Some will be for 3 hours. Check NIOS Exam Schedule 2021 below.

NIOS Exam Schedule 2021: NIOS 10th & 12th public exam schedule

Date Class 12 Class 10 November 12, 2021 Sanskrit, Early Childhood Care and Education Hindustani Sangeet November 15 Employability Skills & Entrepreneurship, Environmental Science

Urdu November 17 Psychology

Bengali, Telugu, Kannada, Assamese, Malayalam, Arabic, Tamil, Marathi, Gujarati, Punjabi, Nepali, Odiya, Persian, Sindhi November 18 Urdu Sanskrit November 20 Hindi Accountacny November 25 Geography English November 26 Bengali, Tamil, Odiya, Gujarati, Punjabi, Arabic, Persian, Malayalam

Painting (Theory), Sanskrit Vyakaran November 29 English Indian culture and heritage November 30 Home Science

Social Science December 1 Physics, History, Library, and Inform. Science, Sanskrit Vyakaran Hindi December 4 Economics Science and Technology December 6 Chemistry, Political Science, Mass Communication/Military Studies, Sanskrit Sahitya

Psychology, Sanskrit Sahitya December 7 Mathematics Data Entry Operation December 9 Data Entry Operation

Economics, Veda Adhyayan December 10 Painting (theory) Home Science December 13 Computer Science, Physical Education and Yog, Sociology, Bharatiya Darshan, Tourism

Business Studies, Bharatiya Darshan December 14 Biology, Accountancy, Introduction to Law, Military History, Veda Adhyayan Mathematics December 15 Business Studies

Employability Skills, Entrepreneurship, Carnatic Sangeet

