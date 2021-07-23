Last Updated:

NIOS 10th, 12th Results 2021 Declared At Nios.ac.in, Here's How To Check Scores

NIOS has declared class 10th and 12th results of June exam on its official website- nios.ac.in. Candidates can also get results in Digilocker. Check details.

Nandini Verma
NIOS 10th 12th result 2021

IMAGE: PTI


NIOS Results 2021: National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) on Friday announced the results of secondary (class 10th) and senior secondary (class 12th) course exams. Candidates who have appeared in the NIOS exams that were held in the month of June can now check their results by visiting the official website- www.nios.ac.in. The NIOS results can also be accessed from DigiLocker. 

NIOS June Exam Result 2021

This year, a total of 118869 candidates had registered for the NIOS class 10th exam. A total of 169748 candidates had registered for NIOS class 12th exam. Out of these, 107745 class 10th students and 134466 class 12th students have passed the exam. This year, the pass percentage of the NIOS secondary exam is 90.64. The pass percentage of the NIOS senior secondary exam is 79.21. The pass percentage of girls in class 10th is 90.97 while the pass percentage of boys is 90.45. In class 12th, the pass percentage of male and female students is 80.58 and 76.29%, respectively. 

How to check NIOS Results 2021

  • Candidates can check NIOS secondary and senior secondary results on the official websites- nios.ac.in and results.nios.ac.in.
  • Candidates must visit the official website and go to the results tab. 
  • Go to the exam/results tab
  • Click on the NIOS June result link 
  • Key in login credentials and submit
  • Your NIOS Results will be displayed on the screen
  • Download and take its printout.

