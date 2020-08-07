NIOS 10th Result Announced: NIOS 10th Result 2020 Declared On Nios.ac.in

The National Institute of Open Schooling, also called NIOS, has declared the NIOS 10th Result 2020. Candidates who have taken the Class 10 exams this year can now check the NIOS 10th Result on nios.ac.in. Alternatively, the Class 10 students can also check the NIOS Result 2020 via SMS and DigiLocker.

After checking the NIOS 10th Result 2020, students will be needed to contact their Accredited Institutions to secure a copy of the original mark sheet. The NIOS 10th Result released online is of provisional nature. Read on to find out, “How to check NIOS 10th Result 2020?"

NIOS 10th Result: How to check NIOS 10th Result 2020?

Students should visit the official result portal of NIOS results.nios.ac.in/home/public-exam Once on the NIOS 10th Result website, students will be asked to enter their enrolment number and captcha. Once they have entered all the details, students must click on ’Submit' After clicking on Submit, students will be able to see their NIOS 10th Result. Students can either choose to view the result online or download a soft copy for further reference.

NIOS 10th Result 2020 Updates

As the NIOS 10th Result 2020 has just been announced, the institute has still not released any official statistics related to this year’s NIOS Class 10 Result. According to the reports of Shiksha.com, the NIOS Result 2020 has been calculated based on the assessment scheme. The revised NIOS 10th Board examination, date sheet 2020 was released on May 31.

The sheet mentioned that the examinations were scheduled to take place between July 17 and August 11, 2020. However, the Institute later decided to scrap the exams altogether. The NIOS assessment scheme has been referenced from Shiksha.com and is provided below for further reference.

