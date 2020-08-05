NIOS 12th Result 2020: NIOS Class 12th Result Declared Today At 'nios.ac.in'

National Institute of Open Schooling or the NIOS has declared the NIOS class 12th result today. The students who are registered for the 2019-2020 batch of NIOS 12th result 2020 can now check the results on the official website of the institute. The NIOS class 12th result was announced earlier today by 5 pm.

NIOS 12th result 2020 out now

Students can log in to the official website of the NIOS, the link for the same is nios.ac.in. Students who appeared for the open examinations can check how they have performed in the annual academic exams. Students can also check the mark sheets.

NIOS class 12th result was awaited since the month of March. The examinations were originally conducted between March and April, however, few of the exams were cancelled due to the nationwide lockdown. The NIOS later cancelled the remaining exams as well which were to be conducted in the month of July. Students were marked on an average scheme as well as on their best performances in four papers in the class 12th boards that the students did give.

More details about NIOS 12th result 2020

According to reports, the NIOS will give another opportunity to the students if the pupil is not happy with his or her NIOS result 2020. However, a fixed schedule on the same is not provided yet. The examinations will be only conducted after taking into consideration the current situation and when the COVID-19 numbers go down.

With the NIOS class 12th result declared today, students will be receiving their provisional mark sheets. With the help of these, the students can apply for further studies as admissions for UG courses have started around the country. The results were awaited by thousands of students who appeared for the exams.

Here are the steps to check NIOS result 2020-