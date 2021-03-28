NIOS Admissions 2021-22: Registration Process For Classes 10 And 12 To Begin From April 1

National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) is all set to begin the online registration process for the secondary and senior secondary courses for the academic session 2021-22. The online registration process will begin on April 1, 2021. Candidates who wish to take admission in the class 10th or 12th in NIOS will be able to register online at www.sdmis.nios.ac.in. The examinations will be held in the month of April 2022.

How to register for NIOS Admissions 2021:

Visit the official website - https://sdmis.nios.ac.in/ Click on the 'Register' tab Select your state Fill in the application form Validate your ID by providing an Aadhar number or any govt ID proof Select the subjects Generate the OTP and proceed Pay the application fee

NIOS Admissions 2021-22 Eligibility Criteria

For Secondary class admissions: The minimum age to take admission in the Secondary Course is 14 years as of 31st January 2021 (born on or before 31/01/2006). Students should have passed class 8 and must have valid proof of attaining 14 years of age can apply for registration to the Secondary Course. A learner giving a self-certificate "I have studied enough to be able to pursue secondary course" is also eligible for admission to the Secondary Course. A learner who had studied at the secondary level can also seek admission in NIOS either to complete his course or to improve his performance.

For Senior Secondary class admissions: The minimum age to take admission in the Senior Secondary Course is 15 years as of 31st January 2021 (born on or before 31/01/2005) In order to take admission in the Senior Secondary course, the learner must have passed the Secondary course from a recognized Board.

