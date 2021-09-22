Last Updated:

NIOS Admit Card 2021 For Classes 10, 12 Practical Exams Released, Here's Direct Link

NIOS admit card 2021 has been released for classes 10, 12 practical exams. The exam for session October- November 2021 will begin on September 27.

Written By
Nandini Verma
Nios admit card 2021

Image: Unsplash


National Institute of Open School (NIOS) has released the admit cards for classes 10 and 12 practical exams 2021. Candidates who are registered to appear for the NIOS practical exam can download the admit card. The NIOS admit card 2021 has been uploaded on the official website- sdmis.nios.ac.in. The NIOS practical exams for classes 10 and 12 will be held for the session October- November 2021. The NIOS practical exams will commence on September 27, 2021. 

“Your hall ticket will be downloaded only if you have paid the exam fee for Oct – Nov 2021 public examination and if your photograph is available with NIOS. In case your hall ticket is not generated due to missing photo, kindly contact your Regional Centre immediately,” the official website reads.

NIOS practical exam admit card 2021: How to download

  • Step 1: Visit the official website of NIOS- sdmis.nios.ac.in
  • Step 2: Click on the NIOS admit card download link flashing on the homepage
  • Step 3: Key in your enrollment number, hall ticket type
  • Step 4: Your NIOS Admit Card will be displayed on the screen
  • Step 5: Download, take its printout for further reference.

Direct link to download NIOS practical exam 2021

Candidates must bring the hall ticket to the exam venue on the day of the exam. Candidates will be denied entry if they fail to produce the NIOS hall ticket at the exam centre. The NIOS result is likely to be announced within six weeks after the last day of the exam.

Click here to check COVID-19 instructions for the NIOS Exam.

READ | NIOS virtual school launched by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, check details
READ | NIOS has invited school, institutions to act as examination centers for NIOS public exams
READ | NIOS vocational exams results declared; Here's direct link to download score card
READ | NIOS public exam dates 2021 for practical exams announced, check the official tweet
READ | NIOS recruitment 2021: Where to apply? Are you eligible? Read details to know more
Tags: Nios admit card 2021, NIOS, NIOS Admit Card
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND