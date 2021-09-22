NIOS Admit Card 2021 For Classes 10, 12 Practical Exams Released, Here's Direct Link

National Institute of Open School (NIOS) has released the admit cards for classes 10 and 12 practical exams 2021. Candidates who are registered to appear for the NIOS practical exam can download the admit card. The NIOS admit card 2021 has been uploaded on the official website- sdmis.nios.ac.in. The NIOS practical exams for classes 10 and 12 will be held for the session October- November 2021. The NIOS practical exams will commence on September 27, 2021.

“Your hall ticket will be downloaded only if you have paid the exam fee for Oct – Nov 2021 public examination and if your photograph is available with NIOS. In case your hall ticket is not generated due to missing photo, kindly contact your Regional Centre immediately,” the official website reads.

NIOS practical exam admit card 2021: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website of NIOS- sdmis.nios.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the NIOS admit card download link flashing on the homepage

Step 3: Key in your enrollment number, hall ticket type

Step 4: Your NIOS Admit Card will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download, take its printout for further reference.

Direct link to download NIOS practical exam 2021

Candidates must bring the hall ticket to the exam venue on the day of the exam. Candidates will be denied entry if they fail to produce the NIOS hall ticket at the exam centre. The NIOS result is likely to be announced within six weeks after the last day of the exam.

Click here to check COVID-19 instructions for the NIOS Exam.