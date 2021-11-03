Last Updated:

NIOS Admit Card 2021 Released For Oct, Nov Exam; Here's Direct Link

NIOS Admit Card: The National Institute of Open Schooling has released the 10th and 12th class NIOS hall ticket 2021 for the October and November session.

Nios

NIOS Admit Card 2021: The National Institute of Open Schooling has released the 10th and 12th class NIOS hall ticket 2021 for the October and November session theory exams on November 3, 2021. Students who are going to appear in the examination can download the NIOS admit card 2021 October from the official website - sdmis.nios.ac.in. To download the NIOS admit card 2021, students need to enter their enrollment number and the "Hall Ticket Type".

According to the NIOS notice, carrying the admit card to the examination hall is mandatory. Without it, the students will not be allowed to sit in the exam. As per speculation based on the previous year's exam pattern, the result of this examination will be announced by the NIOS in the second week of January. 

NIOS Admit Card: Direct Link

NIOS Admit Card 2021: Here's how to download NIOS class 10th Admit Card | NIOS class 12th admit card

  • STEP 1: To download the NIOS Admit 2021, visit the official website- sdmis.nios.ac.in/admit card 2021.
  • STEP 2: Now, click on the link that reads, "NIOS admit card October 2021."
  • STEP 3: Automatically, a new page will open where candidates will need to enter their enrollment number.
  • STEP 4: Select the "hall ticket type" and enter the enrollment number to proceed further.
  • STEP 5: Then, click on the submit button and the NIOS admit card 2021 will be displayed on the screen.
  • STEP 6: Take a printout for future use.

First Published:
