NIOS Admit Card 2021 Released For Oct, Nov Exam; Here's Direct Link

NIOS Admit Card 2021: The National Institute of Open Schooling has released the 10th and 12th class NIOS hall ticket 2021 for the October and November session theory exams on November 3, 2021. Students who are going to appear in the examination can download the NIOS admit card 2021 October from the official website - sdmis.nios.ac.in. To download the NIOS admit card 2021, students need to enter their enrollment number and the "Hall Ticket Type".
According to the NIOS notice, carrying the admit card to the examination hall is mandatory. Without it, the students will not be allowed to sit in the exam. As per speculation based on the previous year's exam pattern, the result of this examination will be announced by the NIOS in the second week of January.