NIOS Asha Certificate Programme Result 2021 Declared, 85% Pass; See Direct Link Here

NIOS Asha Certificate Programme Result 2021 has been declared at voc.nios.ac.in. Overall pass percent is 85. Check direct link and steps to check results.

NIOS Asha Certificate Result

National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) on Monday declared the result of the Asha Certificate programme exam 2021. The NIOS Asha examination was held in the month of February, this year. Candidates who appeared in the exam can check their result by visiting the official website of NISO at https://voc.nios.ac.in

As per the official notice, this year the overall pass percentage is 85%. The pass percentage of Sikkim, Chhattisgarh & Himachal Pradesh states is 100. The information was shared on the official Twitter handle of NIOS. 

“Under the leadership of Chairperson, NIOS has declared today the result of the ASHA Certificate Program Exam held in February 2021, which is available on https://voc.nios.ac.in; This time pass percentage is 85%, however Sikkim, Chhattisgarh & Himachal recorded 100% pass result,” reads the tweet. 

How to check NIOS Asha Certificate Programme Result 2021

  • Visit the official website- voc.nios.ac.in
  • Click on the Exam/Results tab
  • Click on the Results option
  • From the drop-down list, click on Asha Certificate Programme
  • A login page will appear on the screen
  • Key in your enrolment number and submit
  • Your NIOS Asha Certificate Programme Result will be displayed on the screen
  • Download and take its printout.
  • Direct link to download NIOS Asha Certificate Programme Result 2021

