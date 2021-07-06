NIOS Board Exam 2021: NIOS Releases Evaluation Criteria For Class 10th And 12th

NIOS Board Exam 2021: Following the pattern of all other boards, the National Institute of Open Schooling too cancelled board exams for this year. In a recent move, NIOS has released its evaluation criteria for calculating results. Since exams were not conducted this year, boards had to decide alternative evaluation criteria for generating results.

NIOS Senior secondary students

For senior secondary students, NIOS will calculate results by considering the theory marks. It will calculate the mean of maximum theory marks and the minimum passing marks in theory. Marks will further be multiplied by the TMA ratio.

NIOS Secondary students

In order to calculate the marks of secondary students, NIOS is adopting a computing mean of maximum marks and minimum marks in subjects. It will further be multiplied by the TMA ratio for final marks. Marks obtained after calculation will further be proportionately calculated for theory and practicals separately.

Passing formula

Passing formula being adopted by NIOS will change on the basis of past performance of learners. Result of students who managed to pass in four or more subjects will be calculated on the best of three past subjects’ performance. For students who passed in only two or three subjects, results will be calculated on the best of two subjects. Students who passed in only one subject, the average performance of last three public exams of NIOS will be considered. Internal assessment marks will be calculated for students appearing in NIOS exams for the first time.

On-demand exam can be conducted

Students who won't be satisfied with their marks can appear for the exam in on-demand mode. However, dates for the same have not been announced yet. Students are advised to keep following the NIOS official website for more information. More than 1.75 lakh students were supposed to appear for NIOS exams this year. The exams were scheduled to be held in June but it was cancelled by the Board itself. While cancelling the exams, NIOS had said, “Keeping the safety and security of our students on priority, NIOS cancels class 12 examinations. Students will be evaluated based on objective criteria to be announced soon."

About NIOS

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) formerly known as National Open School (NOS) was established in November 1989. It is an autonomous organisation in pursuance of National Policy on Education 1986 by the Ministry of Education (MOE), Government of India. NIOS is providing a number of Vocational, Life Enrichment and community oriented courses besides General and Academic Courses at Secondary and Senior Secondary levels. It also offers Elementary level Courses through its Open Basic Education Programmes (OBE).