NIOS Class 10 Exam Cancelled, Class 12 And Vocational Exams Postponed Due To COVID

National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has announced to cancel the class 10 exams and postpone the class 12 public exams in view of the Coronavirus pandemic. NIOS has also postponed the exams for vocational courses. NIOS public exam in theory and practical for class 10 was scheduled to be held in the month of June. However, it has been cancelled.

The information about the cancellation and postponement of NIOS exams has been shared on the official Twitter handle of NIOS. "Dear Learners, The Public Exam in Theory & Practical of Secondary courses scheduled in June 2021 are hereby cancelled and the Public Exam in Theory & Practical of Senior Secondary & Vocational courses scheduled in June 2021 are hereby postponed till further order," reads the tweet.

NIOS class 10th exam cancelled

As per the official notice, the students of NIOS class 10 will be evaluated on the basis of an alternative assessment scheme. The NIOS will devise a suitable criterion for assessment and the results will be prepared accordingly. Students of NIOS class 10th who are not satisfied with their marks based on the alternative assessment scheme will get an opportunity to write the exam when the situation is conducive. They will get a chance to write the public exam or on-demand exam.

NIOS Class 12th exam postponed

Moreover, the NIOS class 12 exam will be held when the COVID situation improves and it is conducive to conduct the exams. The situation will be reviewed by June 20. Revised date sheet for NIOS class 12 exam will be notified 15 days in advance. The revised schedules will be uploaded on the official website- nios.ac.in. Candidates are advised to follow the NIOS official website regularly for updates.