NIOS Class 10th, 12th Results For On-demand March Exams Declared, Get Direct Link Here

NIOS Results 2021: The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) on Monday declared the class 10th and class 12th on-demand exam results 2021. Students who had appeared in the exams can download their NIOS results 2021 by visiting the official website- nios.ac.in. The NIOS on-demand exam for class 10th or secondary and class 12th or senior secondary courses were held in the month of March.

NIOS had conducted the on-demand March exams for classes 10 and 12 from March 16 to 31. The results have been declared on May 3. Candidates can follow the steps given here to download their NIOS results or alternatively, they can click on the direct link given below.

How to download NIOS Results 2021

To download the NIOS class 10 or 12th results, students must visit the official website of NIOS at results.nios.ac.in On the homepage, click on the link that reads 'On-Demand Examination Results' A new page will appear on your screen Key in your enrollment number/ roll number to login Your NIOS March results 2021 will be displayed on your screen Download and take its printout.

Direct link to download NIOS class 10th, 12th March on-demand results 2021

NIOS Class 10th, 12th June Exam Update:

Last week, the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) had declared the result of the Diploma Elementary Education (D.El.Ed.) (Meghalaya, Jammu & Kashmir) 2021. The exam was conducted in offline mode from February 5 to 26, 2021. Along with the NIOS D.El.Ed result, the NIOS had also released the result for vocational courses and Community Health Project of Bihar State.

NIOS had in April stated that it is keeping a close watch on the situation for conducting the exams that are scheduled to be held in June. NIOS said that the situation will be reviewed and the details of theory and practical exams of secondary, senior secondary, and vocational courses will be issued by May 20. All information will be uploaded on the NIOS portal. Hence, the students are advised to visit the official website- nios.ac.in regularly for updates.