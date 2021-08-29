NIOS Has Invited School, Institutions To Act As Examination Centers For NIOS Public Exams

The National Institute of Open Schooling has invited schools and institutions to act as examination centers for NIOS public exams. All those schools and institutes that want to register can apply by visiting the official website of the NIOS. Schools and institutes will have to register by visiting the portal for the October and November 2021 Public Exams for Secondary and Senior Secondary courses.

National Institute of Open Schooling | Official notification

According to an official notice issued by NIOS, it read, "The schools/institutes already registered for June 2021 exams can log in and submit their consent to act as an exam center for the NIOS public exam Oct/Nov 2021 Exam for Secondary and Senior Secondary courses and Vocational courses. They don't have to register again. The credentials (username and password) assigned to them during the last public exam will remain the same".

The notification further read, "Schools/institutions interested in acting as exam centers for NIOS public exams but not yet registered on the exam portal will have to register anew and upload all the required supporting documents to complete the registration". Schools/institutions interested to act as examination centres for NIOS public exams may visit https://t.co/s89rekPp1v to register;

Portal is now open for exam centre registration for Oct/Nov 2021 Public Exams for Secondary and Senior Secondary courses;@ANI @EduMinOfIndia pic.twitter.com/XF0ZEdq6bk — NIOS (@niostwit) August 29, 2021

About NIOS Public exams 2021

NIOS exam centre registration: The NIOS Public Examination is conducted twice a year, in April–May and October–November, on specific dates announced by the NIOS. Eligible students who want to appear for the examination can apply for an On-Demand Examination in those subjects only in which the student has admission to NIOS. To appear for the examination, candidates can apply through the online portal by filling up the examination form and paying the examination fee. Students can appear 9 times in public examinations in the tenure of 5 years.

NIOS Public exams 2021: Exam Passing Criteria

NIOS Public exams 2021: For the Secondary Course, a minimum of 33% marks in the aggregate is required, which includes theory plus practicals. While students appearing for the Senior Secondary Course, a minimum of 33% marks (separately in theory and practical in subjects having both and also in aggregate) is required. Passing in 5 subjects, including at least two, is compulsory, along with two languages.

IMAGE: PTI