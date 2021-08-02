NIOS ODE: Class 10, 12 Registration Begins; Check How To Apply, Exam Details & More

The online registration for the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) On Demand Examination (ODE) 2021 is commenced. Interested candidates can now fill the NIOS ODE 2021 form by visiting the official website of the National Institute of Open Schooling i.e, nios.ac.in. According to the notice issued by NIOS, the Class 10, 12 exams will be conducted from August 17, 2021, onwards. Read on to know about the application process, eligibility and other important details.

NIOS ODE registration for class 10, 12

The test will be held at NIOS HQ, with Kendriya Vidyalayas being designated as ODE Exam Centers under NIOS regional centres. The test will be held at NIOS HQ in Noida four days a week, from Tuesday to Friday, and at Kendriya Vidyalayas three days a week, on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

According to the official announcement, students who have enrolled for subject improvement or whose June 2021 exam result was designated as Non-Computable will be able to register and participate in these subjects under ODE without paying an exam fee until August 31, 2021. All other students, including those in streams 3 and 4, may also register for ODE after paying the ODE exam fees.

NIOS Registration & Exam date

The official notification read, "The NIOS On Demand Examination (ODE) 2021 for Secondary and Senior Secondary courses is scheduled to be conducted at NIOS HQ and identified Kendriya Vidyalayas as ODE Exam Centre under NIOS Regional Centres from 17th August, 2021 onwards. The ODE Registration and fee submission for the same will be available on NIOS website www.nios.ac.in and http://sdmis.nios.ac.in from 2th August, 2021."

How to Register for NIOS ODE 2021

Step 1: Visit the official website of NIOS i.e, nios.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the link, which reads, 'NIOS ODE Exam 2021 Registration'.

Step 3: The candidate will be redirected to the login page

Step 4: Register on the website with new credentials

Step 5: The candidate will be redirected to the online application portal

Step 6: Key in the personal and academic details carefully

Step 7: Upload the required documents including category based certificate

Step 8: Pay the requisite application fee required for NIOS Exam

Step 9: Preview the application form before submitting

Step 10: Submit the application form and download it for future reference

The ODES result will be released and published on the NIOS website during the last week of every month for the examinations held the previous month, after proper processing.

