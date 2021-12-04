Last Updated:

NIOS ODE Exams 2021-22: Registration To Begin On Dec 6; Check Exam Dates Here

NIOS has announced the registration and exam dates for ODE Exams 2021-22. Interested and eligible candidates can check the steps to apply here.

NIOS

National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has announced dates for NIOS ODE Exams 2021. Both class 10 and class 12 exams are scheduled to begin on January 4, 2022. Candidates will have to get themselves registered to take the exam. As per the official notification, the registration is scheduled to begin on December 6, 2021. For more details related to ODE Exams 2021-22, candidates can visit the official website nios.ac.in. 

NIOS tweeted, "The NIOS On Demand Examination, 2022 for Secondary and Sr. Secondary courses will be conducted from 4th January, 2022 onwards. The ODE Registration and fee submission for the same will be available on NIOS website http://nios.ac.in & http://sdmis.nios.ac.in from 6.12.2021."

NIOS Admissions 2022: Registration for vocational courses begins

NIOS on December 1 opened the registration window for admissions to class 10th, 12th, and vocational courses. Candidates who are eligible and want to take admission to secondary, senior secondary, and vocational studies for October- November 2022 exam session can apply online by January 31, 2022. Candidates will have to visit the official website- nios.ac.in. If any candidate fails to apply by January 31, they will have to pay a late fee of Rs 200 till February 15. Thereafter, students will have to pay a late fine of Rs 400 if they apply between Feb 16 to 28. The last chance will be given till March 15 when the students will have to pay a late fine of Rs 700. 

Check NIOS Admissions 2022: Here's how to apply

  • Candidates will first have to visit the official website-  nios.ac.in
  • On the homepage, click on the 'Admissions' tab and then click on the admission link for secondary, senior secondary, or vocation courses
  • Candidates will be redirected to the application window where they will have to fill in details and also upload required documents
  • Candidates are advised to take a screenshot of the application form for future references
  • Candidates should make sure to keep an eye on the registered email ID as well as the official website so as to be updated about the admission dates.
