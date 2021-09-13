NIOS Public Exam Dates 2021 For Practical Exams Announced, Check The Official Tweet

Quick links:
National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has issued a notification related to NIOS Practical Exam. The notification is for Oct-Nov 2021 for Secondary and Sr.Secondary Courses. The examination is scheduled to be conducted from September 27, 2021. To know more candidates should visit the official website http://nios.ac.in
NIOS shared the notification on Twitter. The tweet reads, "Notification for the NIOS Practical Exam for Oct-Nov 2021 for Secondary and Sr.Secondary Courses, which is scheduled from 27th September 2021. To know more please visit:http://nios.ac.in".
The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) formerly known as National Open School (NOS) was established in November,1989 as an autonomous organisation. It was established in pursuance of National Policy on Education 1986 by the Ministry of Education (MOE), Government of India. NIOS is providing a number of Vocational, Life Enrichment and community oriented courses besides General and Academic Courses at Secondary and Senior Secondary level. It also offers Elementary level Courses through its Open Basic Education Programmes (OBE).Government of India through a gazette notification vested NIOS with the authority to examine and certify learners registered with it upto pre degree level courses whether Academic, Technical or Vocational.