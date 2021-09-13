Last Updated:

NIOS Public Exam Dates 2021 For Practical Exams Announced, Check The Official Tweet

NIOS has released the dates for the practical examination. Candidates can check the official tweet and important dates here in this article.

Written By
Ruchika Kumari
nios

IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK


National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has issued a notification related to NIOS Practical Exam. The notification is for Oct-Nov 2021 for Secondary and Sr.Secondary Courses. The examination is scheduled to be conducted from September 27, 2021. To know more candidates should visit the official website http://nios.ac.in

NIOS shared the notification on Twitter. The tweet reads, "Notification for the NIOS Practical Exam for Oct-Nov 2021 for Secondary and Sr.Secondary Courses, which is scheduled from 27th September 2021. To know more please visit:http://nios.ac.in".

Practical exam dates

  • Practical examination for Home Science, Biology, Geography and Painting will be held from September 27 to October 1, 2021
  • Practical exam for Chemistry, Physics, Environment Science, Physical education and yoga will be held between October 3 and October 7, 2021
  • Computer Science, Data entry operations, mass communication and library and information science practical exam will be conducted between October 8 to October 12, 2021. 

About NIOS

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) formerly known as National Open School (NOS) was established in November,1989 as an autonomous organisation. It was established in pursuance of National Policy on Education 1986 by the Ministry of Education (MOE), Government of India. NIOS is providing a number of Vocational, Life Enrichment and community oriented courses besides General and Academic Courses at Secondary and Senior Secondary level. It also offers Elementary level Courses through its Open Basic Education Programmes (OBE).Government of India through a gazette notification vested NIOS with the authority to examine and certify learners registered with it upto pre degree level courses whether Academic, Technical or Vocational. 

Tags: nios, NIOS public exam, nios public exam dates 2021
First Published:
