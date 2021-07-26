Last Updated:

NIOS Public Exam To Be Held In Oct- Nov; Registrations To Begin From July 27 Onwards

NIOS public exam is scheduled to be held in October-November 2021. The registrations will begin from July 27 onwards. Check out the official notification here.

NIOS public Exam

National Institute of Open Schooling issued a notification on Monday, July 26. Notification is regarding the registration of NIOS public exam. The notification reads, "The next NIOS Public Examination for Security and Senior Secondary courses is scheduled to be conducted during October-November 2021. NIOS tweeted, "Registration for the next NIOS public Exam for Sec and Sr Sec courses to be conducted during October- November 2021 will be started from 27th July 2021 onwards. For details kindly visit http://nios.ac.in"

NIOS public exam: Important Dates

  • First date to apply for all learners without late fee- July 27, 2021
  • Last date to apply for all learners without late fee-  August 16, 2021
  • First day to apply with late fee of Rs. 100 per subject - August 17,  2021
  • Last day to apply with late fee of Rs. 100 per subject - August 26, 2021
  • First day to apply with consolidated late fee of Rs. 1,500 per subject - August 27, 2021
  • Last day to apply with consolidated late fee of Rs. 1,500 per subject - September 6, 2021

The official notification reads, "All the regional directors may note for compilance and also directed to intimate to the concerned AIs for submitting examination fee of Secondary and Senior Secondary Examination 'within the stipulated time only through online mode/ No offline fee will be accepted. The Regional Directors are requested to upload the notification on the Regional Centre website and also issue Press Release in the local dailies. For details about examination fee, please visit NIOS website (www.nios.ac.in). This issues with the approval of the competent authority."

NIOS recently released 10th, 12th Results 2021

National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) on Friday, July 23, announced the results of secondary (class 10th) and senior secondary (class 12th) exams. Candidates who have appeared in the NIOS exams that were held in the month of June can now check their results by visiting the official website- www.nios.ac.in. The NIOS results can also be accessed from DigiLocker. NIOS tweeted, "The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has declared the result of Secondary Course (10th)  & Senior Secondary course (12th)  June 2021 Examination on 23.07.2021. The learners can view and download the result from NIOS website https://results.nios.ac.in."

