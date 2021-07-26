NIOS Public Exam To Be Held In Oct- Nov; Registrations To Begin From July 27 Onwards

National Institute of Open Schooling issued a notification on Monday, July 26. Notification is regarding the registration of NIOS public exam. The notification reads, "The next NIOS Public Examination for Security and Senior Secondary courses is scheduled to be conducted during October-November 2021. NIOS tweeted, "Registration for the next NIOS public Exam for Sec and Sr Sec courses to be conducted during October- November 2021 will be started from 27th July 2021 onwards. For details kindly visit http://nios.ac.in"

Registration for the next NIOS public Exam for Sec and Sr Sec courses to be conducted during October- November 2021 will be started from 27th July 2021 onwards. For details kindly visit https://t.co/qYIbmwSeI2 @EduMinOfIndia @dpradhanbjp @Annapurna4BJP @Drsubhassarkar @ANI pic.twitter.com/EtxpmqEuuM — NIOS (@niostwit) July 26, 2021

NIOS public exam: Important Dates

First date to apply for all learners without late fee- July 27, 2021

Last date to apply for all learners without late fee- August 16, 2021

First day to apply with late fee of Rs. 100 per subject - August 17, 2021

Last day to apply with late fee of Rs. 100 per subject - August 26, 2021

First day to apply with consolidated late fee of Rs. 1,500 per subject - August 27, 2021

Last day to apply with consolidated late fee of Rs. 1,500 per subject - September 6, 2021

The official notification reads, "All the regional directors may note for compilance and also directed to intimate to the concerned AIs for submitting examination fee of Secondary and Senior Secondary Examination 'within the stipulated time only through online mode/ No offline fee will be accepted. The Regional Directors are requested to upload the notification on the Regional Centre website and also issue Press Release in the local dailies. For details about examination fee, please visit NIOS website (www.nios.ac.in). This issues with the approval of the competent authority."

NIOS recently released 10th, 12th Results 2021

National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) on Friday, July 23, announced the results of secondary (class 10th) and senior secondary (class 12th) exams. Candidates who have appeared in the NIOS exams that were held in the month of June can now check their results by visiting the official website- www.nios.ac.in. The NIOS results can also be accessed from DigiLocker. NIOS tweeted, "The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has declared the result of Secondary Course (10th) & Senior Secondary course (12th) June 2021 Examination on 23.07.2021. The learners can view and download the result from NIOS website https://results.nios.ac.in."