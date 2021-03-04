NIOS Recruitment 2021: Walk-in-interview For Consultant And Sr. Executive Officer Posts

National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has invited applications for the various Consultant and Senior Executive Officer posts. Candidates can appear for the walk-in-interview on March 10 and 11, 2021. Candidates are requested to come to the interview center with their biodata, original certificates, and testimonials. Candidates should reach at 9 am sharp at NIOS HQs, A-24-25, Sector-62, NOIDA-201 309 (U.P.). Read on to know more about NIOS recruitment 2021.

NIOS recruitment 2021 vacancy

Below is the list of posts for which the NIOS is conducting a walk-in-interview on March 11, 12. Each designation has 1 vacancy except Consultant in ICT, Teacher Education as well as Senior Executive Officer in Sign Language. These posts have 2, 2, and 3 posts, respectively. Working knowledge for Computer Operations and working knowledge of English and Hindi. for all posts. Take a look at the vacancy list and eligibility criteria.

Consultant (Open Basic Education)

Consultant (Academic Administration and Audit)

Consultant (ICT) - 2 Posts

Consultant (NEPIA Project)

Consultant (Sindhi Language)

Consultant (Teacher Education)- 2 Posts

Consultant (Special Education)

Senior Executive Officer (Sign Language) - 3 posts

Senior Executive Officer (Bharatiya Jnana Parampara)

Senior Executive Officer (Physics)

Senior Executive Officer (Chemistry)

Senior Executive Officer (Political Science)

Senior Executive Officer (Economics)

Senior Executive Officer (Psychology)

Senior Executive Officer (Home Science)

Senior Executive Officer (Mass Communication)

Senior Executive Officer (Linguistics & English Language)

Senior Executive Officer (Open Basic Education)

Senior Executive Officer (Sangeet)

Senior Executive Officer (Graphic Artist)

The salary for consultant posts is Rs 51,000 while for the senior executive officer, the salary will be Rs 33,000. Click here for NIOS Recruitment 2021 official notification.

NIOS recruitment notification 2021: Eligibility criteria

Consultant (Open Basic Education) - Master’s Degree in any subject from a recognized University in India/abroad with at least 55% marks or its equivalent grade.

Consultant (Academic Administration and Audit)- M.Com from a recognized University in India/abroad with at least 55% marks or its equivalent grade.

Consultant (ICT) - B.E/B.Tech in Computer Science & Engineering or Computer Engineering or Computer Technology or Information Technology or Computer Science & Information Technology or Computer Applications or BCA or B. Sc (Computer Science or equivalent degree from an AICTE/UGC institute or equivalent qualification as per Govt. of India rules.

Consultant (NEPIA Project)- Master’s Degree in Defence Studies from a recognized University in India/abroad with at least 55% marks or its equivalent grade.

Consultant (Sindhi Language)- Master’s Degree in the Sindhi Language from a recognized University in India/abroad with at least 55% marks or its equivalent grade.

Consultant (Teacher Education)- Master’s Degree in Education from a recognized University in India/abroad with at least 55% marks or its equivalent grade.

Consultant (Special Education)- Master’s Degree in Education /Special Education from a recognized University in India/abroad with at least 55% marks or its equivalent grade.

Senior Executive Officer (Sign Language) - Bachelors Degree in any Discipline; C Level in Indian Sign Language Teacher Training Course certified by AYJNISHD, Mumbai or equivalent course. Or Diploma in Teaching Indian Sign Language Or Diploma in Indian Sign Language Interpreting (DISLI) Course.

Senior Executive Officer (Bharatiya Jnana Parampara)- Master’s degree in Sanskrit/Acharya from a recognized university in India/Abroad with at least 55% marks or its equivalent grade.

Senior Executive Officer (Physics, Chemistry, Political Science, Economics, Psychology, Home Science, Mass Communication, English) - Master’s degree in relevant subject from a recognized university in India/Abroad with at least 55% marks or its equivalent grade.

Senior Executive Officer (Open Basic Education) - Master’s degree in any subject from a recognized university in India/Abroad with at least 55% marks or its equivalent grade.

Senior Executive Officer (Sangeet)-Master’s degree in performing arts subject from a recognized university in India/Abroad with at least 55% marks or its equivalent grade.

Senior Executive Officer (Graphic Artist)- Master’s degree in fine arts subject from a recognized university in India/Abroad with at least 55% marks or its equivalent grade.

