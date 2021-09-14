NIOS Recruitment 2021: Where To Apply? Are You Eligible? Read Details To Know More

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has started welcoming applications for Stenographers, Assistants, and Engineers. This recruitment drive conducted by various institutes will appoint a total of 115 recruitments. Refer to the details given below to understand the application process. Alternatively, click here to directly refer to the NIOS applications website.

Details of the application process

The NIOS has opened its online portal window for the recruitments of various Group A, B and C posts. This recruitment drive will be revolving around stenographers, Assistants, and engineers among others. The aspirants who are interested can apply by visiting the official NIOS website, that is http://recruitment.nios.ac. One can find the eligibility criteria for the advertised roles by clicking here, the deadline for which has been decided as October 10. The application fees start from Rs. 750 and it goes on to Rs. 150 for reserved communities. It is important to note that NIOS has mandated the submission of only online application forms. Any kind of hard copy for the same will not be entertained by the Education board. More importantly, applications without the prescribed fee will lead to rejection of the application, the NIOS notified.

Steps to apply for the NIOS recruitment 2021

Visit the official NIOS website at https://recruitment.nios.ac.in/

Click on the ‘Apply Now' button for Advt/Regular/Sep/2021 on the vacancy notification.

Candidates need to fill up the application form and upload documents for the desired post.

After providing all details, one has to pay the fee and submit the application form.

Following that, one has to download the form and keep a printout of the same for future use or reference.

Image: Pixabay