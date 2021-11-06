NIOS Registration & Payment Process To Be Held In Dec 2021/Jan 2022; Check Details Here

Quick links:
NIOS Registration 2021: The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has issued an important notice regarding the registration for the public exam of vocational courses and D.EI.Ed (offline) for the October/November 2021 season. This time, the registration and payment procedure for vocational courses and D.EI.Ed will be conducted in December 2021/January 2022. According to an official notice issued by NIOS, "All the Regional Directors may note for compliance and are also directed to intimate the concerned AVIs for submitting the examination fee for the Vocational Examination & D. El. Ed (offline) within the stipulated time only through the online mode." No offline fees will be accepted. The Regional Director is requested to upload the notification on the Regional Centre website and also issue a press release in the local dailies. For details about the examination fee, please visit NIOS's official website."
