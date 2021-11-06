NIOS Registration & Payment Process To Be Held In Dec 2021/Jan 2022; Check Details Here

NIOS Registration 2021: The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has issued an important notice regarding the registration for the public exam of vocational courses and D.EI.Ed (offline) for the October/November 2021 season. This time, the registration and payment procedure for vocational courses and D.EI.Ed will be conducted in December 2021/January 2022. According to an official notice issued by NIOS, "All the Regional Directors may note for compliance and are also directed to intimate the concerned AVIs for submitting the examination fee for the Vocational Examination & D. El. Ed (offline) within the stipulated time only through the online mode." No offline fees will be accepted. The Regional Director is requested to upload the notification on the Regional Centre website and also issue a press release in the local dailies. For details about the examination fee, please visit NIOS's official website."

NIOS Registration 2021: Important Dates

For all eligible learners November 1 to November 20, 2021 For all the learners with late fee November 21 to November 25, 2021 For all the learners with a consolidated late fee of Rs 1,500/- per learner November 26 to November 30, 2021

NIOS Registration 2021: Here's how to apply for NIOS Registration 2021 Vocational, D.El.Ed Courses

STEP 1: To register for NIOS, candidates need to visit the official website of NIOS courses - nios.ac.in .

. STEP 2: Now, on the homepage, click on the link - 'Registration for Vocational, D.El.Ed courses.'

STEP 3 - Register by providing details like email ID and password and then log in to the account.

STEP 4 - Start filling the application form and choose the courses.

STEP 5 - Upload the necessary documents and pay the requisite fee.

STEP 6 - Download and print a copy of the form for future reference.

Image: Shutterstock