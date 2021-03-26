NIOS Registration Date Extended Till March 31st For Class 10th And 12th

Quick links:
The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) announced the extension of the application deadline for secondary and senior secondary courses for October 2021. The NIOS registration link that was supposed to be dissolved has been extended till midnight of March 31, 2021. Students are advised to apply for admissions ASAP. Here's a step-by-step guide on how to complete the registration, direct link attached.
The NIOS Registration 2021 extension was notified on the official handle of their Twitter yesterday. Since the NIOS addresses the entire nation, students must be careful in selecting their state and union territories while completing the formalities. Please read the instructions mentioned on the official website carefully before venturing into the registration process.
Last date for registration in Secondary and Senior Secondary Courses for Oct 2021 session is now extended till midnight of 31st March 2021.
The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS), is the board of education under the Union Government of India. The institution was established by the Ministry of Human Resource Development of the Government of India in 1989 with the aim to provide education to all segments of society. According to its official website, the motive of NIOS is to increase literacy. It also administers examinations for Secondary and Senior Secondary examinations similar to the CBSE and the CISCE. The esteemed institution also offers vocational courses after high school. The results for NIOS class 10th and NIOS class 12th were recently declared in mid-March 2021.