NIOS Result 2021 OUT For Class 10th, 12th Public Exams; Result Link Now Active

Quick links:
National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has declared the results of class 10th and 12th public exams today at 5 pm. NIOS class 10th and 12th results can be checked on the official website- results.nios.ac.in. Candidates who have appeared for the secondary and senior secondary exams conducted by NIOS in the months of January/February can download their scorecard by following the steps given below.
Candidates can also download their NIOS scorecard from the Digilocker app. Follow the steps to check NIOS results on the Digilocker app. The Digilocker app is an online service which is provided by the Ministry of Electronics and IT, Government of India. The Digilocker app was provided under the government’s DigitalIndia initiative.
Candidates who score a minimum of 33% overall and pass in at least five subjections including at least one and not more than two language papers will be declared pass. Candidates scoring less than 33% will be declared fail. NIOS had earlier scheduled the exam for October 2020 which was postponed. The exam was then conducted in January and February. NIOS class 10th and 12th practical exams were held from January 12 and 25 and theory exams were held from January 22 to February 15.