NIOS Result 2021 OUT For Class 10th, 12th Public Exams; Result Link Now Active

National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has declared the results of class 10th and 12th public exams today at 5 pm. NIOS class 10th and 12th results can be checked on the official website- results.nios.ac.in. Candidates who have appeared for the secondary and senior secondary exams conducted by NIOS in the months of January/February can download their scorecard by following the steps given below.

How To Download NIOS 10th,12th scorecard

Step 1: Visit the official website of NIOS- nios.ac.in or result.nios.ac.in

Step 2: Click the NIOS result tab

Step 3: Click on the NIOS class 10th or class 12th result link

Step 4: Key in your NIOS enrollment number as mentioned on NIOS admit card to log in

Step 5: Your NIOS results will appear on the screen. Download and take its printout.

Candidates can also download their NIOS scorecard from the Digilocker app. Follow the steps to check NIOS results on the Digilocker app. The Digilocker app is an online service which is provided by the Ministry of Electronics and IT, Government of India. The Digilocker app was provided under the government’s DigitalIndia initiative.

Download the Digilocker App from Google Play or App Store The account will be created by using the registered mobile number shared by NIOS Students will then get an SMS on the registered mobile number for logging in. While logging in, the OTP received on SMS should be entered Students then need to submit the last 6 digits of their roll number as the security pin to login. After the successful login on Digilocker App, students should go to the ‘Issued Document’ section in the app where all the certificates will be available.

Candidates who score a minimum of 33% overall and pass in at least five subjections including at least one and not more than two language papers will be declared pass. Candidates scoring less than 33% will be declared fail. NIOS had earlier scheduled the exam for October 2020 which was postponed. The exam was then conducted in January and February. NIOS class 10th and 12th practical exams were held from January 12 and 25 and theory exams were held from January 22 to February 15.

