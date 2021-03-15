NIOS Result 2021: NIOS Class 10 Result Declared On Results.nios.ac.in, Direct Link Here

NIOS Result 2021: The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has declared the Class 10 result 2020. The NIOS announced the results today on results.nios.ac.in. Along with the NIOS Class 10 result, NIOS 12th result has also been announced. The secondary, as well as higher secondary students, can access the result on the official website. Students are advised to keep their enrollment numbers handy while checking the result. Here are further details.

How to check NIOS Class 10 Result

The NIOS 10th result was declared at 5 Pm today on March 15, 2021. Here are the steps you can follow to download the NIOS result. See below.

Visit the official website result.nios.ac.in

Select the NIOS result tab and insert the NIOS enrollment number available on your NIOS admit card.

After you log in, you can download the NIOS 10th result and scorecard.

Students must note that the NIOS Class 10 result card will have the details of students including enrollment number, their name, date of birth, and parents' name. It will also have the subject-wise marks obtained in theory and practical exams, total marks, and qualifying status. The NIOS had earlier scheduled the exams for the month of October 2020. It was later postponed to January and February. The practical exams were conducted between January 12 to January 25, 2021, and the theory exams from January 22 to February 15, 2021.

More about the NIOS

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS), is the board of education under the Union Government of India. The institution was established by the Ministry of Human Resource Development of the Government of India in 1989. The aim of this body is to provide education to all segments of society. According to its official website, the motive of NIOS is to increase literacy. It also administers examinations for Secondary and Senior Secondary examinations similar to the CBSE and the CISCE. The esteemed institution also offers vocational courses after high school.

