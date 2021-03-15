NIOS Result 2021 OUT, How To Download NIOS 10th, 12th Mark Sheets On DigiLocker App

National Institute of Open Schooling on Monday declared the class 10th and 12th public exam results. Candidates who have appeared in the secondary and senior secondary exams that were held in January- February 2021 can check their results online. The results can either be checked on the official website- results.nios.ac.in or via the Digilocker app.

In the year 2020, NIOS mark sheets for the years 1990 to 2020 session were uploaded in the Digilocker app. Candidates can download the digital mark sheets, migration, and provisional certificates from the app. The Digilocker app is an online service which is provided by the Ministry of Electronics and IT, Government of India. The Digilocker app was provided under the government’s DigitalIndia initiative.

How to download NIOS result from Digilocker app

Download the Digilocker App from Google Play or App Store

The account will be created by using the registered mobile number shared by NIOS

Students will then get an SMS on the registered mobile number for logging in.

While logging in, the OTP received on SMS should be entered

Students then need to submit the last 6 digits of their roll number as the security pin to login.

After the successful login on Digilocker App, students should go to the ‘Issued Document’ section in the app where all the certificates will be available.

How to get NIOS result on Digilocker app without a registered mobile number

Those candidates who have not provided the correct number, or whose mobile number is not registered to NIOS will need to signup on Digilocker and link their Aadhaar numbers.

After logging in successfully, go to the browse section and select the ‘‘National Institute of Open Schooling’ in the Education category.

The required documents can then be accessed by selecting them. To get the class 10 and class 12 certificates, the student will have to enter details like a year and roll number.

Digilocker app to provide documents, certificates, mark sheets online.

How to check NIOS result on official website