NIOS Results 2021: Class 10, 12 April On-Demand Exam Results Declared, Direct Link Here

National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) on Friday declared the results of the on-demand exam for secondary (Class 10) and senior secondary (Class 12) students. The NIOS class 10 and 12 on-demand exams were held in the month of April. Students who had appeared in the NIOS ODE can check their results online by visiting the official website- results.nios.ac.in.

NIOS on-demand exam for secondary and senior secondary students began on April 1. The NIOS ODE exam was conducted on April 15. Students can check their NIOS ODE April results 2021 by following the steps given below. Alternatively, a direct link to check NIOS ODE results has also been provided below for the convinience of students.

How to check NIOS Result 2021

Visit the NIOS result portal- www.results.nios.ac.in.

Click on the result link that reads ‘On-Demand Exams (16 March - 31 March 2021) 2021’.

Key in your enrolment number and the security code.

Submit your enrolment details

Your NIOS ODE result will be displayed on your screen

Download and take its printout.

Direct link to check NIOS ODE Results 2021

National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has announced to cancel the class 10 exams and postpone the class 12 public exams in view of the Coronavirus pandemic. NIOS has also postponed the exams for vocational courses. NIOS public exam in theory and practical for class 10 was scheduled to be held in the month of June. However, it has been cancelled.

“The public exam in theory and practical of secondary courses scheduled in June 2021 are hereby cancelled and the public exam in theory and practical of senior secondary and vocational courses scheduled in June 2021 are hereby postponed till further order,” the official notice reads.

The students of NIOS class 10 will be evaluated on the basis of an alternative assessment scheme. The NIOS will devise a suitable criterion for assessment and the results will be prepared accordingly. Students of NIOS class 10th who are not satisfied with their marks based on the alternative assessment scheme will get an opportunity to write the exam when the situation is conducive. They will get a chance to write the public exam or on-demand exam.